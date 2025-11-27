Rising Trends of Starch-blended Biodegradable Polymer Market Set To Explode Opportunities, Future Scope 2025-2030

Starch-blended Biodegradable Polymer Market Application

Packaging & Bags emerged as the largest segment in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global market.

The global starch blended biodegradable polymer market is experiencing significant growth, driven by rising adoption of eco-friendly materials and expanding applications in the packaging sector. Increased use of starch-blended biodegradable polymers in packaging, favorable government regulations promoting bioplastics, and heightened consumer preference for sustainable alternatives are key factors fueling market expansion.According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the market was valued at $1.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $3.4 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030. The study provides a comprehensive analysis of market size, emerging trends, future opportunities, and competitive landscape.

However, the market faces a challenge: the comparatively higher cost of biodegradable plastics restricts widespread adoption. Despite this, increasing corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives and the global push to reduce dependence on petroleum-based plastics are expected to create lucrative opportunities for market players.Market Segmentation:-By Application:- Packaging & Bags emerged as the largest segment in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global market. It is also expected to grow the fastest, with a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.- Other key segments include consumer durables, agriculture & horticulture, textiles, and others.By Region:- Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, dominated the market in 2020, contributing nearly half of the global revenue.- Europe is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.2% through 2030, driven by stringent sustainability regulations and strong adoption of biodegradable materials.Key Market Players:-Major companies profiled in the report include:- Stantec, AECOM, Geoquip Marine Group, Fugro, WSP, HDR, Gardline Limited, EGS Survey, Arup, and Kiewit Corp.These players are actively engaged in strategic collaborations, technological advancements, and geographical expansions to strengthen their market foothold.

