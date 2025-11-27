Global and European Automotive Motor Market Outlook 2025–2035

Auto motor market grows 2025–35 with EV adoption, advanced tech, and rising demand.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global automotive motor market is projected to witness significant growth from 2025 to 2035, driven by rising vehicle electrification, expanding automotive electronics, and growing consumer demand for enhanced vehicle performance and comfort features. Automotive motors—including brushless DC motors, brushed DC motors, stepper motors, and traction motors—play a crucial role in powering key vehicle functions, such as electronic power steering, HVAC systems, power windows, and high-power propulsion systems in electric vehicles. This report provides comprehensive insights into market size, growth drivers, European regional dynamics, technology trends, and strategic implications for stakeholders.Market Size and GrowthThe global automotive motor market is expected to grow from approximately USD 43.1 billion in 2025 to USD 75.6 billion by 2035, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. Europe, a key region for precision engineering and electric vehicle adoption, is projected to expand steadily, supported by incentives for vehicle electrification and a mature automotive supply ecosystem. Brushless DC motors dominate the market, while traction motors are emerging as the fastest-growing segment due to rising electric vehicle penetration and high-power propulsion requirements.To access the complete data tables and in-depth insights, request a Discount On The Report here: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=11901 Key Growth DriversElectrification of vehicles: The shift from internal combustion engines to electric and hybrid vehicles is accelerating demand for high-performance motors, particularly traction motors for BEVs and PHEVs.Integration of automotive electronics: Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), infotainment, and automated comfort features require reliable motor solutions with high energy efficiency and compact form factors.Consumer demand for convenience: Power-operated functions such as windows, sunroofs, and HVAC systems continue to drive brushless DC motor adoption, ensuring enhanced comfort and operational reliability.Government initiatives: Policies promoting emission reduction, EV adoption, and energy efficiency are boosting the market for automotive motors acrossEurope and other major regions.European Market InsightsEurope remains strategically important, with Germany, France, and the UK leading demand due to mature automotive manufacturing and a high focus on electric mobility. The region emphasizes precision engineering and regulatory compliance, providing opportunities for innovative motor solutions. Challenges include cost pressures, supply chain constraints for rare earth materials, and the need for integration with complex vehicle electronics. Manufacturers must balance premium solutions with cost-effective offerings to maximize regional market share.Technology Trends and CompetitionThe European market is highly competitive, with global players such as Siemens, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, DENSO Corporation, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation driving innovation. Key trends include:Brushless DC motors with high torque density and extended service life.Traction motors supporting high-voltage propulsion systems for EVs.Integration of motor-inverter systems and advanced motor control electronics.Focus on energy efficiency, thermal management, and compact packaging.ChallengesDespite growth potential, the market faces constraints such as cost sensitivity in certain vehicle segments, supply chain vulnerabilities, and technical complexity of high-performance motor systems.Strategic ImplicationsFor manufacturers: Invest in innovative motor technologies, focus on traction motor solutions for EVs, and develop integrated systems for efficiency and reliability.For automotive OEMs: Leverage advanced motor technologies to meet electrification targets, improve vehicle performance, and deliver enhanced comfort and safety features.For investors: The market offers steady growth, particularly in Europe, with opportunities in both conventional and electric vehicle motor segments.Outlook SummaryFrom 2025 to 2035, the global automotive motor market is poised for robust expansion, with Europe contributing significantly to overall demand. Electrification, consumer demand for advanced vehicle features, and government initiatives for sustainable mobility will drive market growth. 