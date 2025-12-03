Submit Release
TrustFinance Announces Winners of the 2025 Community Choice Awards for Financial Companies

TrustFinance announces 2025 award winners recognized by global user voting for excellence and transparency in financial services.

SINGAPORE, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrustFinance announces the winners of the 2025 Community Choice Awards – Company Category. The annual awards recognize financial brands that have earned the highest level of trust from users worldwide. All results are determined through public voting, representing real user sentiment regarding transparency, reliability, and service quality.

Peter Bu, CEO of TrustFinance, said: “These awards reflect the trust that companies have built directly with their users. Each winner has shown a strong commitment to transparent services and meaningful value, which is essential in today’s financial environment.”

COMPANY CATEGORY WINNERS 2025:

Forex Category
1st Place: LIRUNEX
2nd Place: QRS Global
3rd Place: RoboForex

Crypto Category
1st Place: Bitkub
(Only one company reached the voting threshold in this category.)

Financial Services Category
1st Place: Headway Nova
2nd Place: Billshaper LLC

Technology Category
1st Place: Followme
2nd Place: Yodaplus
3rd Place: BridgerPay

The Community Choice Awards were created to give users a direct voice in recognizing companies that stand out in credibility, service quality, and community engagement. Each vote reflects real experiences from individuals who rely on these platforms for trading, investing, or financial services. The 2025 results support TrustFinance’s mission to build a more transparent and accountable financial ecosystem worldwide.

About the Community Choice Awards:
The awards are held annually through the TrustFinance platform, where users participate in open public voting. Winners are determined solely by verified user submissions.

About TrustFinance:
TrustFinance is a global financial review and transparency platform providing verified reviews, TrustScores, regulatory data, and detailed company profiles. The platform promotes informed decision-making and helps strengthen trust between users and financial institutions.

For more information or to view the full list of winners, visit www.trustfinance.com/voting

