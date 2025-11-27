DevSecOps Services Accelerate Secure and Agile Development for U.S. Businesses

IBN Technologies: Expert in Outsourced Finance and Accounting Services

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the rapidly evolving digital world, the urgency for faster software delivery has never been more pronounced. Yet, this accelerated pace frequently exposes organizations to heightened security threats. DevSecOps services are revolutionizing software development by integrating security throughout the entire lifecycle, from planning and coding to testing and deployment. By embedding security into every phase, applications are protected by design, reducing the likelihood of costly vulnerabilities and potential reputational damage.Acknowledging the importance of secure and nimble development processes, IBN Tech has embraced DevSecOps services to enhance its software delivery capabilities. By bringing together development, security, and operations teams under a unified framework, IBN Tech drives innovation while maintaining rigorous security standards. This strategic transformation strengthens the company’s technology portfolio and reinforces its commitment to delivering dependable solutions in today’s complex digital environment.Unlock faster, safer development with expert DevSecOps services guidance now.Get a free consultation: : https://www.ibntech.com/free-consultation-for-cloud/ Industry Challenges Demanding Immediate Strategic ResponseModern software development is confronted with pressing security issues that cannot be solved with conventional methods:• Disconnected security tools creating operational silos and blind spots• Compliance handled manually, leading to delayed releases and higher audit exposure• Developer pushback against security measures viewed as impediments• Lack of DevSecOps expertise, leaving teams under-resourced for security demands• Challenges in embedding Infrastructure as Code scanning and Static Application Security Testing within current CI/CD pipelinesKey Services Provided by the IBN Tech DevSecOps Platform:IBN Tech offers an end-to-end suite of DevSecOps services, embedding security into every stage of software development to overcome common operational challenges:✅DevSecOps Assessment & Roadmap: A comprehensive maturity assessment identifies gaps in tools, culture, and pipeline processes, creating a clear roadmap for immediate action and long-term DevSecOps growth.✅Secure CI/CD Integration: Advanced security tools, including SAST, SCA, and DAST, are integrated into CI/CD pipelines through platforms like SonarQube, Fortify, and Snyk, automating scans and maintaining continuous compliance.✅Secure Cloud DevOps Pipelines: Cloud infrastructure on AWS and Azure is protected using "policy as code," mitigating configuration risks and ensuring secure operational practices.✅Secure Code Practices & Developer Enablement: Developers gain access to secure coding standards, practical training, and triage workflows that deliver actionable vulnerability insights.✅Governance, Compliance & Reporting: Automated collection of compliance evidence streamlines adherence to SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, and other regulatory frameworks, reducing audit burdens and ensuring regulatory readiness.Client Success: Faster Delivery with Secure DevelopmentBy leveraging DevSecOps services, organizations are accelerating software delivery while ensuring robust security at every step of the development lifecycle.• One prominent financial services company transformed its development processes by incorporating automated security scans, continuous monitoring, and compliance checks directly into CI/CD pipelines.• As a result, critical vulnerabilities decreased by 40% during initial development phases, release cycles shortened by 30%, and teams were empowered to innovate securely without risk.A Strategic Investment in Security and InnovationWith digital transformation initiatives accelerating, companies must prioritize comprehensive security processes to enable secure, compliant, and agile software delivery. MRFR reports that the DevSecOps market, valued at $6.59 billion in 2022, is forecast to reach $23.5 billion by 2032, reflecting rapid sector growth and the growing, cross-industry necessity for robust security and compliance practices.The surge is fueled by the proliferation of cloud adoption, increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, and a broad industry drive across IT, telecom, healthcare, government, and retail to embrace automation and resilience. IBN Technologies is uniquely positioned to help organizations achieve these goals. Its developer-centric DevSecOps services platform facilitates the adoption of cloud-native security, continuous compliance automation, and the delivery of production-ready code that aligns with ongoing business innovation.Through the combination of Policy as Code, SAST, IaC scanning, and automated evidence generation for global compliance standards, IBN Technologies provides risk reduction, audit confidence, and operational agility, matching the key growth trends identified in top-tier market research. In today’s environment of continuous deployment and evolving cyber threats, security cannot be delayed. Partnering with IBN Technologies is a strategic investment in automation, operational efficiency, and differentiation in the marketplace.Related Services-1. BCDR Services - https://www.ibntech.com/microsoft-office-365-migration-support-services/ 2. Microsoft Office 365 Migration and Support Services- https://www.ibntech.com/business-continuity-disaster-recovery-services/ About IBN Technologies IBN Technologies LLC is a global outsourcing and technology partner with over 26 years of experience, serving clients across the United States, United Kingdom, Middle East, and India. With a strong focus on Cybersecurity and Cloud Services, IBN Tech empowers organizations to secure, scale, and modernize their digital infrastructure. Its cybersecurity portfolio includes VAPT, SOC & SIEM, MDR, vCISO, and Microsoft Security solutions, designed to proactively defend against evolving threats and ensure compliance with global standards. In the cloud domain, IBN Tech offers multi-cloud consulting and migration, managed cloud and security services, business continuity and disaster recovery, and DevSecOps implementation—enabling seamless digital transformation and operational resilience.Complementing its tech-driven offerings, IBN Tech also delivers Finance & Accounting services such as bookkeeping, tax return preparation, payroll, and AP/AR management. These are enhanced with intelligent automation solutions like AP/AR automation, RPA, and workflow automation to drive accuracy and efficiency. Its BPO Services support industries like construction, real estate, and retail with specialized offerings including construction documentation, middle and back-office support, and data entry services.Certified with ISO 9001:2015 | 20000-1:2018 | 27001:2022, IBN Technologies is a trusted partner for businesses seeking secure, scalable, and future-ready solutions.

