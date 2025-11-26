Lap up the excitement with a celebratory plate

Release date: 26/11/25

Supercars fans will soon have the chance to score a piece of motorsport memorabilia, with the release of a new special edition bp Adelaide Grand Final number plate.

The plates, which are able to be used on vehicles registered in SA, are the ultimate accessory for any motorsport enthusiast, letting fans take home a piece of the action while capturing the excitement of one of Australia’s favourite street circuits.

Sporting a picture of several Supercars, the number plates are uniquely numbered and display white figures on a black background, starting from A 001 A and going up in sequence.

Plenty of excitement has already been revved up for the plates, which will be available to purchase from the EzyPlates website this Thursday at a cost of $267.

Last year, an exclusive line of limited-edition Adelaide 500 number plates hit the auction block to celebrate the race’s 25th anniversary.

The auction raised more than $568,000 in revenue with plate ADL2 selling for a whopping $40,100.

The Malinauskas Labor Government resurrected the popular Adelaide Supercars event after it was sensationally axed by the former Marshall Liberal Government.

It has since been named Best Supercars Event for the past three straight years, with almost 260,000 people attending the four-day event in 2024.

Tens of thousands of fans are expected to converge on Adelaide this weekend for the finale of what has been a heart-stopping season, with AC/DC and Lenny Kravitz headlining the after-race concerts.

To help rev-heads reach the chequered flag safely, Adelaide Metro will be offering free public transport for any eligible ticket holder.

Those attending the race can take advantage of the free HomeStart shuttle bus circuit around the CBD.

The shuttle loop will be servicing Adelaide CBD hotels and gate entrances 3, 6, 8, 9 and 10 of the race circuit. A stop at Adelaide Railway Station will help connect passengers to arriving and departing train services.

The shuttle will be running from around 8:30am to 7pm on Thursday, and from 8am to 11:30pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can plan their trip ahead of time by visiting the Adelaide Metro website.

Quotes

Attributable to Emily Bourke

This iconic event is one of the most beloved races in the country with tens of thousands of motorsport fans flocking to Adelaide to soak up the atmosphere.

This year we’re excited to roll out a special number plate to help fans take home a piece of the action.

With so much to see and do this weekend, we are providing extra Adelade Metro services and encouraging fans to take advantage of free public transport for an easy and safe journey.