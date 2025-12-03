Minarium Launches the World's First 3D Model Marketplace with Natural Language Search

Minarium Logo

Board game enthusiasts can now discover any miniature instantly with “search like you think” technology, making 3D asset discovery easier than ever

JOHNSTON, IA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minarium today announced the availability of an AI-powered 3D model marketplace, marking a major leap in how digital creators and buyers engage and transact. Built to streamline the commerce of 3D printable miniatures often used in board and role-playing games (RPG), Minarium removes asset discovery guesswork with natural language search, allowing buyers to find any model in seconds using simple phrases.

Projected to be a $1.1B market by the end of the decade (Market Intelo), the buying and selling of 3D models has been historically weighed down by underlying asset matching complexity. Creators can spend hours speculating how to describe their artwork, and buyers must often scroll endlessly to find what they are looking for because they weren’t able to guess how a given file was described when it was loaded.

"As a creator, I was tired of wasting time describing my models instead of designing them, so I built Minarium to fix it," said Robert Walczak, founder and CEO of Minarium. “I knew that if I could identify a simple way to help people find what they were looking for based on the ‘aboutness’ of their search instead of the specific contents of their query, I could change the game in the 3D printable miniatures market. Today with Minarium, if you search for brutal battle ogre, you will find exactly what you’re looking for instead of only items that matched the precise words of your search.”

‘Search Like You Think’ Technology

Because 3D miniatures are typically ultra detailed and can be applied to multiple use cases/games, they can be hard to describe for their creators. A handful of tags and manual categories can be assigned by creators to improve search relevancy, but these terms are often vague and limiting – leaving the models undiscovered unless a user happens to match the same set of keywords. Natural language (or semantic) search is different. It compares a query to a database of 3D model vectors – mathematical representations of shape, structure and style – and returns results based on similarity of meaning.

“What first attracted me to Minarium was their unique ability to look beyond individual words and truly understand the meaning and concepts in a query,” said Manuel Olmedo, the 3D model design lead at Mom Miniatures. This ability to deliver ‘search like you think’ technology is a big step forward in efficiency for 3D artists and will help me connect with a more diverse and broader audience.”

In addition to natural language search, Minarium is also developing two other important innovations. First, to combat the rampant piracy of creators’ intellectual property, the company will deliver fingerprinting technology that helps sellers track the buying history of leaked models. Second, the marketplace will be built on a blockchain backbone, providing a supplement to traditional credit card purchasing that is transparent, immutable, and resistant to tampering.

About Minarium

Minarium is a next-generation 3D model marketplace on a mission to revolutionize how digital (STL) assets are bought and sold. With its proprietary natural language search, the company empowers 3D creators worldwide to better monetize their work and provides buyers with an intuitive, powerful platform to find the perfect digital assets – bridging the gap between cutting-edge technology and the creative economy. To learn more, visit the company’s Linktree page (https://linktr.ee/minarium) or the Minarium marketplace at www.minarium.com.

Natural Language (Semantic) Search Technology Highlights

