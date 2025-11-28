Dink Date! App Launches on the Apple App Store & Google Play The First AI-Powered Pickleball Social + Dating App Now Available Worldwide

I’m so excited the Dink Date! apps are now live for download. The wait wasn’t easy, but it mattered— we wanted to make sure that our users received the best, most seamless experience possible.” — Dawna Strouse, Dink Date! Founder

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pickleball community just got its most innovative digital tool yet. Dink Date!, the first-ever AI-driven social and dating app created exclusively for pickleball players, is officially live and available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Built for the rapidly growing global pickleball audience, Dink Date! combines advanced technology with the spirit of the sport to create a seamless platform for meeting new people, finding local games, and building real connections. The app is designed to enhance the pickleball lifestyle—whether users are competitive athletes, casual weekend players, or simply fans of the culture surrounding the sport.

Dink Date! App Features

AI Matchmaking Engine

Dink Date!’s proprietary AI recommends compatible singles and social connections based on a blend of play style, skill level, personality traits, interests, and schedule availability. Users receive personalized matches tailored to both their on-court and off-court preferences.

Dual Social + Dating Experience

The app offers two modes:

• Social Mode for players looking to meet new partners, join local games, discover clubs, attend events, or expand their pickleball circle.

• Dating Mode for those interested in building romantic relationships with people who share a passion for the sport.

Local Game Discovery & Events

Players can quickly find open play sessions, tournaments, clinics, and pickleball events in their area. The in-app map feature makes it easy to explore nearby courts and connect with other players.

Player Profiles Built for Pickleball

Unlike traditional apps, Dink Date! highlights what matters most to athletes: preferred style, paddle brand, NTRP rating, favorite courts, match availability, and more. Profiles are crafted to spark connection and fuel conversation.

Community-Driven Features

Groups, interest tags, and interactive prompts give users a fun, authentic way to meet others with similar goals—whether that’s improving their drop shot or finding someone who loves late-night open play.

As one of the fastest-growing sports in the world, pickleball has created a vibrant, enthusiastic global community. Dink Date! brings this community together on a single platform, making it easier than ever to build friendships, form doubles teams, organize group play, and even find love.

Dink Date! is free to download and officially available now on both the Apple App Store and Google Play, bringing modern connection to the sport millions already love.

About Dink Date!

Dink Date! is a first-of-its-kind lifestyle and matchmaking application built exclusively for pickleball enthusiasts. Designed to foster friendships, doubles partnerships, and meaningful romantic relationships, it celebrates the spirit of community that defines the sport — transforming how players connect across the globe.

