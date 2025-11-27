Badminton Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Badminton Market Through 2025?

In recent years, the badminton industry has experienced robust expansion. Its size, which was $3.22 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $3.50 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The historic period's growth can be credited to factors such as heightened worldwide involvement in badminton competitions, a surge in its popularity within educational institutions, an increase in government financial support for sports growth, rising brand endorsements by pro athletes, and the ongoing enlargement of sports retail franchises.

Strong expansion is anticipated in the badminton market, with predictions suggesting a rise to $4.80 billion in 2029, driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The forecast period's growth can be associated with the escalating demand for durable and lightweight badminton gear, the expanding integration of e-commerce in the sports sector, an upward trend in health and fitness consciousness among the younger generation, increased disposable income in up-and-coming economies, and augmented investments in basic badminton infrastructure. Key trends anticipated during the forecast period encompass improvements in racket construction with the use of superior composite materials, advancements in the integration of smart wearables for player performance monitoring, the use of artificial intelligence in badminton coaching interfaces, investments targeting eco-friendly production of shuttlecocks and clothing, and the creation of digital platforms that facilitate online badminton training and promote fan engagement.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Badminton Market?

The surging interest in sports and fitness practices is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the badminton market in the future. These activities, which focus on health-based fun and games, promote an active lifestyle, overall good health and fitness. The climbing trend of these activities results from an increasing number of people taking up regular physical workouts to boost their overall wellness and fend off diseases related to a sedentary lifestyle. Badminton responds to these needs by providing a welcoming, affordable, and readily available sport that promotes physical movement for a wide range of ages and abilities. The game's simplicity, suitability for indoor play, and health benefits make it a popular option for both leisure and structured activities. For example, the Badminton World Federation (BWF), a Malaysian governing body, reported in November 2023, a spike in the global participation in badminton to more than 300 million active players in 2023, an increase from roughly 250 million in the previous year. Consequently, the burgeoning interest in sports and fitness practices is stimulating the growth of the badminton market.

Which Players Dominate The Badminton Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Badminton Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Li Ning Company Limited

• Wilson Sporting Goods Co.

• Yonex Co. Ltd.

• Head Sport GmbH

• Babolat

• Buffalo Games LLC

• GOSEN CO. LTD.

• Victor Rackets Industrial Corporation

• Gopher Sport

• Kawasaki Racket Co. Ltd.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Badminton Market?

Leading businesses in the badminton industry are concentrating their efforts on the creation of innovative items like the hyper-velocity drive, which is designed to increase shuttle speed and precision. The hyper-velocity drive is an advanced racquet design technology that optimizes the aerodynamics and materials of the frame to increase shuttle repulsion and acceleration. Yonex Co. Ltd., a Japanese sports equipment manufacturer, unveiled the NANOFLARE 800 in November 2023, an advanced racquet designed to execute the quickest and most aggressive drive shots. It is equipped with an upgraded sonic flare system and constructed from high modulus graphite, Torayca M40X carbon fiber, and copper reinforcement on the lower part of the frame, resulting in improved repulsion, stability, and shuttle acceleration. Its broad frame profile helps to prevent deformation upon contact, and the new stringing layout enhances surface pressure and repulsion efficiency. It's the perfect racquet for players who favor high-speed exchanges and precise attacking strategies.

Global Badminton Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The badminton market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Apparel, Shoes, Racquets, Strings, Shuttlecocks, Accessories

2) By Price Range: Budget, Mid Range, Premium

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Retail, Specialty Sports Stores, Department Stores, Direct Sales

4) By End User: Professional, Amateur, Recreational, Educational

Subsegments:

1) By Apparel: Sportswear, Activewear, Training Suits, Team Jerseys, Performance Tops

2) By Shoes: Running Shoes, Training Shoes, Court Shoes, Casual Shoes, Performance Footwear

3) By Racquets: Tennis Racquets, Badminton Racquets, Squash Racquets, Pickleball Racquets, Table Tennis Paddles

4) By Strings: Multifilament Strings, Monofilament Strings, Natural Gut Strings, Hybrid Strings, Synthetic Strings

5) By Shuttlecocks: Feather Shuttlecocks, Nylon Shuttlecocks, Tournament Grade Shuttlecocks, Training Shuttlecocks, Club Grade Shuttlecocks

6) By Accessories: Headbands, Wristbands, Grips, Bags, Caps

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Badminton Market?

In 2024, North America led the global badminton market, with Asia-Pacific predicted to witness the most rapid growth in the forecasted period. The comprehensive badminton market report, which spans up to 2025, includes data from regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

