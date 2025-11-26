Android Automotive OS in the Spotlight with P3 at CES 2026

P3 created SPARQ OS to harness the power of Android Automotive, and we're excited to explore with CES 2026 visitors how next-generation in-car infotainment can transform value for OEMs and consumers” — Marius Mailat, CTO and Managing Director of P3 digital services

STUTTGART, GERMANY, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- P3 digital services , a technology leader in In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI), announces its biggest-ever show booth at CES 2026, with Android Automotive at its heart.P3’s booth will be located at the Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall LVCC Booth 6719, where delegates are invited to experience first-hand the comprehensive array of user-centric functions, apps and services that make the SPARQ OS Android Automotive based in-vehicle infotainment ecosystem the ideal choice for OEMs keen to improve operations, delight users with better vehicle usability, utility and safety, and save on manufacturing costs.Android Automotive – the world’s fastest growing OSAndroid Automotive OS enables OEMs and users to benefit from the world's largest community of software developers, ensuring continuous and accelerated innovation and app store expansion from a wide population of innovators globally. As a result, OEMs can access a vast selection of function-rich apps and services to generate new monetization opportunities while simultaneously delivering superior infotainment experiences to users.OEMs must meet certain compatibility and quality standards and acquire necessary certifications from Google. The comprehensive framework in place for certification of Google's authorized OEM partners ensures first-rate performance and reliability.Diverse array of apps and services in SPARQ storeP3 created SPARQ OS to leverage all the capabilities of Android Automotive, to the benefit of OEMs and their customers alike.SPARQ store offers over 200 apps and functions in its ever-expanding marketplace, with myriad options for smart navigation and other enabling services.Our inbuilt digital and personal voice assistant, with charging, a huge selection of services, including a wide array of premium entertainment, enriches the experience of any road journey, whether a trip to the corner shop or a transcontinental adventure.With SPARQ OS, vehicle manufacturers – including carmakers, commercial vehicle manufacturers, as well as motorbike OEMs – can differentiate by delivering advanced top-bottom custom Human-Machine Interface (HMI), service layer and Vehicle Hardware Abstraction Layer (VHAL) integration.Transformed monetization potential for OEMsThe HMI cockpit can offer chargeable apps and services to users. The system can be configured to satisfy a diversity of operational and commercial requirements. Meanwhile, OEMs remain in the driver’s seat to customize and optimize their customers’ experiences, with control of branding and feature roadmap. Vehicle screens can become targetable revenue opportunities – including via subscription, sponsorship, advertising partnerships – a business-essential in the Software-Defined Vehicle era.OEMs today are searching for a rapid-launch, flexible infotainment platform that enables them to stand out from the competition. Plus, in today’s economically challenging times, they need to realize operational efficiencies and cost savings. SPARQ ticks all the boxes.Partnerships take centre stage with P3 at CESThe full range of SPARQ OS capabilities and empowering pre-integrations with SPARQ ecosystem partners will be on show, including:• SemiDrive – SemiDrive has unveiled its new X9 cockpit domain controller, now undergoing GAS pre-certification for Android Automotive OS (AAOS) compliance under the supervision of Google’s accredited partner, P3. Combining SemiDrive’s high-performance X9 platform with P3’s SPARQ OS, an IVI solution built on AAOS, the two companies deliver a pre-certified, integrated AAOS solution. The collaboration enables OEMs to accelerate deployment of instrument cluster, infotainment, and ADAS systems worldwide.• VicOne and P3 deepen their AAOS collaboration by integrating VicOne’s Smart Cockpit Protection with P3’s SPARQ OS IVI. The pre-integration scans and governs risky apps, blocks phishing and unsafe URLs, and guards sensitive data across the infotainment stack, ensuring secure communications and reliable system integrity for the smart cockpit. This helps OEMs deliver privacy-centric, production-ready experiences on Android Automotive from showcase demos to fleet-scale launches.• 3SS 3Ready Automotive in-car entertainment: 3SS and P3 deliver a best-in-class infotainment solution built on Android Automotive OS. The 3Ready Automotive platform, integrated with P3’s SPARQ OS, enables automakers to offer personalized, content-first entertainment with full brand design freedom. Together, the solution provides advanced content management, analytics, and monetization tools, ensuring rapid, risk-free deployment and new revenue opportunities in the software-defined vehicle era.• Audiokinetic's Wwise Automotive interactive audio solution is fully integrated into P3's SPARQ OS to enrich audio user experiences of Android automotive-powered infotainment. This partnership transforms in-cockpit audio by giving carmakers a powerful toolkit for creating custom, branded vehicle audio experiences, including spatial audio warnings and synthetic engine sound. The integration enables OEMs to seamlessly deliver an elevated, immersive user experience.• FPT Automotive is proud to present the future of in-car experience through Android Automotive and Smart Cabin AI. The FACE platform turns the digital cockpit into an intelligent and proactive space, merging IVI services with AI voice assistant, ADAS-assisted comfort and seamless connectivity features. By enabling OEMs to deliver speedy, safe and meaningful experiences, this Smart Cabin AI leverages the cabin's utility from functional to truly human-centered.• RemotiveLabs will be showcasing its fully virtualized vehicle demo at CES 2026, proudly featured within P3’s SPARQ OS booth. Built on open, cloud-based platform with VHAL and Cuttlefish support, it’s the ideal setup for early Android bring-up and continuous testing and integration, moving smoothly from SIL to HIL environments. With lightweight tooling that fits into any workflow, RemotiveLabs empowers the entire Android ecosystem to prototype, validate, and deliver new in-vehicle experiences faster.• BeyondHMI – Leveraging 35 years of automotive expertise, beyond HMI specializes in consultancy for automotive usability, user experience, and HMI development. Serving major industry players, including OEMs, suppliers, design studios, and tool development firms, we elevate awareness, decision-making, and action. Offerings encompass HMI inspirations, sparring, trend scouting, road maps, concept development, coaching, and process implementation. Delivery formats include keynotes, workshops, reports, HMI developments, and long-term collaborations.With SPARQ OS, OEMs can integrate their platforms more rapidly and cost-effectively, and with confidence in interoperability and functionality. Technology risk is eliminated through pre-deployment testing and analysis, enabling OEMs to fast-track new products and features. Revenue-generating HMI-enabled cockpit services can launch, and yield earnings, faster. Book your 1:1 meeting and demo with the SPARQ team, led by Marius Mailat, CTO P3 digital services

