Two Mexican Nationals Plead Guilty to Meth Trafficking

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Two Mexican nationals pleaded guilty in federal court yesterday for possessing more than 56 pounds of methamphetamine.

Pedro Alberto Quiroz Ayala, 22, and Pablo DeJesus Peralta Anguis, 26, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Roseann A. Ketchmark to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Anguis also pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful reentry after removal.

On Sept. 3, 2024, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper pulled over a gray 2011 Acura MDX on Interstate 29, near the N.W. 112th Street exit in Kansas City, Mo. Ayala, who did not have a valid driver’s license, was driving the Acura, with a female juvenile in the front passenger seat and Anguis and Apolinar Gocovachi Pacheco in the back seat.

When the trooper searched the vehicle, he found a large duffle bag in the third-row seating area that contained approximately 55.6 pounds of methamphetamine. He also found a grocery bag that contained approximately one pound of methamphetamine on the floorboard where the female juvenile had been sitting, and a loaded firearm in the driver’s door pouch.

When the four occupants got out of the vehicle for the search, Ayala and Anguis fled on foot. A manhunt ensued and both were apprehended a short time later.

Ayala told investigators that he, Pacheco and Anguis drove to Omaha, Neb., to pick up drugs and that he was going to receive approximately $2,000 for his help in transporting the drugs.

Anguis told investigators that he was illegally in the United States from Mexico and that he had arrived in the United States two days before his arrest.

Officers with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed that Anguis and Pacheco had previously been found illegally in the United States by Border Patrol Agents near Nogales, Arizona on Aug. 22, 2024. Anguis and Pacheco were removed from the United States to Mexico that same day.

Co-defendant Apolinar Gocovachi Pacheco, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and one count of unlawful reentry after removal, on Nov. 19, 2025.

Under federal statutes, Ayala, Anguis and Pacheco are each subject to a sentence of not less than five years and up to 40 years in federal prison without parole. The maximum statutory sentence is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes, as the sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Brad K. Kavanaugh. It was investigated by the FBI, DEA, Jackson County Drug Task Force, Kansas City, Missouri Police Department, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Operation Take Back America

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.