Bio-Based Solvents Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

Bio-Based Solvents Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Bio-Based Solvents Market?

The size of the bio-based solvent market has experienced robust expansion over the past several years. Projections indicate it will increase from $6.98 billion in 2024 to $7.61 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate of 9.1%. This historical growth trajectory can be linked to a rise in environmental regulations, escalating consumer preference for environmentally friendly products, augmented use in paints and coatings sector, expanded usage of bio-alcohol, and growing consciousness about eco-friendly substitutes.

We can expect to see a robust rise in the size of the bio-based solvent market in the coming years, with forecasts predicting it to reach $10.66 billion by 2029, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. This anticipated growth for the forecast period is due to factors such as increasing desire for environmentally friendly products, the mounting use in pharmaceuticals and cleaning, enhanced regulatory backing for bio-based alternatives, the broadening of industrial applications, and ongoing advancements in technology used in production processes. The forecast period is also expected to see key trend developments, such as innovative advancements in extraction and fermentation technology, green chemistry inventions, the creation of superior-performance bio-solvents, intense focus on research and development into renewable feedstocks, and the assimilation of principles of the circular economy.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Bio-Based Solvents Market?

Escalating regulatory obligations to decrease emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) are poised to spur the expansion of the bio-based solvent market. Volatile organic compounds are classified as organic chemicals that are able to evaporate rapidly at room temperature contributing significantly to air pollution, ground-level ozone, and negative health implications. The urgency to curtail VOC emissions stems from their detrimental impact on the environment and health as they foster photochemical smog, breathing disorders, and global warming. Bio-based solvents pave the way for VOC reduction by offering solutions that are low in VOCs, environmentally friendly, and compliant, helping industries adhere to stricter emission norms and shift towards sustainable manufacturing procedures. For example, in July 2024, the California Department of Pesticide Regulation, an agency of the US government, informed that VOC emissions in significant ozone non-compliance areas in California managed to stay inside the state implementation plan (SIP) objectives for 2023, even though some regions recorded increases compared to 2022. In the San Joaquin Valley, emissions experienced an increase by 2.26 tons a day (TPD), moving from 12.528 TPD in 2022 to 14.788 TPD in 2023, with forecasts suggesting an ongoing upward tendency in 2024. Similarly, in the Sacramento Metro region, emissions ascended from 1.097 TPD in 2022 to 1.371 TPD in 2023, with minor fluctuations observed in the Southeast Desert, Ventura, and South Coast regions. It is anticipated that the limitations on high-VOC uses will endure through 2025 to uphold regulatory compliance. Consequently, the escalating regulatory obligations for VOC emission reduction are influencing the growth of the bio-based solvent market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Bio-Based Solvents Market?

Major players in the bio-based solvents market include:

• Shell Catalysts & Technologies

• Cargill Incorporated

• Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

• BASF SE

• Merck KGaA

• Dow Chemical Company

• LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

• AkzoNobel N.V.

• Eastman Chemical Company

• Solvay S.A.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Bio-Based Solvents Market?

In the bio-based solvent market, leading companies are concentrating on creating breakthroughs in biotechnology and eco-friendly chemistry. They aim to replace traditional silicones and petro-solvents with innovative elements like levulinate-ketal solvents in formulations. Derived from levulinic acid (sourced from second-gen biomass) and bio-diols, these solvents provide a high biobased content and safer, more biodegradable alternatives. In a key development in October 2025, the France-based biochemical firm, GFBiochemicals, launched RE:CHEMISTRY NEW320 (INCI: Ethyl Propanediol Acetal Levulinate). This product, an alternative to cyclopentasiloxane (D5), is a plant-derived solvent and emollient for personal care applications. Made from second-gen biomass through levulinate-ketal chemistry, this solvent retains high biobased content and boosted biodegradability. The unique attributes of RE:CHEMISTRY NEW320 allow producers to lessen reliance on petrochemical and palm-derived ingredients, with no reduction in texture, dry-down, or overall product quality. This product introduction mirrors GFBiochemicals' dedication to promoting green chemistry solutions and represents an overarching market transition toward sustainable and high-efficiency bio-based solvents within the cosmetics and personal care industry.

What Segments Are Covered In The Bio-Based Solvents Market Report?

The bio-based solvents market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Bio-Alcohols, Bio-Glycols, Bio-Lactate Esters, Bio-Based Ketones, Bio-Based Ethers, D-Limonene, Other Bio-Based Solvents

2) By Solvent Properties: Solvency Power, Evaporation Rate, Toxicity Level, Biodegradability, Volatility

3) By Feedstock Source: Sugar-Based, Starch-Based, Cellulose-Based, Vegetable Oil-Based, Algae-Based , Glycerol-Based (By-Product Of Biodiesel)

4) By Application: Paints And Coatings, Adhesives And Sealants, Printing Inks, Industrial And Domestic Cleaners, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics And Personal Care, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Automotive, Construction, Packaging, Textiles, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Bio-Alcohols: Bio Ethanol, Bio Methanol, Bio Propanol, Bio Isopropanol, Bio Butanol, Bio Isobutanol

2) By Bio-Glycols: Bio Ethylene Glycol, Bio Propylene Glycol, Bio Diethylene Glycol, Bio Triethylene Glycol, Bio Butanediol

3) By Bio-Lactate Esters: Ethyl Lactate, Methyl Lactate, Propyl Lactate, Butyl Lactate, Isoamyl Lactate

4) By Bio-Based Ketones: Bio Acetone, Bio Methyl Ethyl Ketone, Bio Methyl Isobutyl Ketone, Bio Cyclohexanone, Bio Diisobutyl Ketone

5) By Bio-Based Ethers: Bio Diethyl Ether, Bio Dibutyl Ether, Bio Dipropyl Ether, Bio Tetrahydrofuran, Bio Methyltetrahydrofuran

6) By D-Limonene: Food Grade D Limonene, Technical Grade D Limonene, Industrial Grade D Limonene, Fragrance Grade D Limonene, High Purity D Limonene

7) By Other Bio-Based Solvents: Methyl Soyate, Ethyl Levulinate, Gamma Valerolactone, Propylene Carbonate From Bio Based Carbon Dioxide, Ethyl Acetate From Bio Ethanol

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Bio-Based Solvents Market?

In 2024, Europe was the leading region in the global market for bio-based solvents. It was predicted that the quickest growth in the given forecast period would occur in the Asia-Pacific region. The bio-based solvents global market report encompasses the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

