AI-Generated Animated Sticker Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

AI-Generated Animated Sticker Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's AI-Generated Animated Sticker Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The AI-Generated Animated Sticker Market?

The market size of animated stickers curated by artificial intelligence has seen a robust growth in the past few years. It is projected to surge from $1.65 billion in 2024 to $2.03 billion in 2025, depicting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.8%. Factors that have spurred growth in the historic period include a boosted demand for tailored digital content, an increase in the utilization of AI-enabled messaging platforms, a heightened uptake of animated stickers in social media interaction, a rising consumer inclination towards expressive digital communication and an escalating trend of visual storytelling in the domain of digital marketing.

Anticipated exponential expansion is on the horizon for the artificial intelligence-associated animated sticker market, with a projection to reach a whopping $4.56 billion in 2029. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.4%. Factors contributing to these predicted increases during the forecast timeframe include the growing integration of Artificial Intelligence in mobile-based apps, a rising demand for engaging and immersive digital experiences, escalating popularity of VR and AR applications, increasing use of AI-created content in the fields of marketing and advertising, and a surge in the use of AI-created animated stickers within the e-commerce and online retail sectors. Significant trends for the forecast period comprise advancements in AI animation tools, breakthroughs in real-time rendering technologies, increased investment in AI-based research and development specifically for animation, innovation in animation and character designs generated by AI, and strides in AI-associated animated influencers for brand endorsements.

Download a free sample of the ai-generated animated sticker market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=29264&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global AI-Generated Animated Sticker Market?

The burgeoning need for social media is poised to fuel the enlargement of the artificial intelligence-created animated sticker market in the future. Social media encompasses digital platforms and networks that facilitate the creating, sharing, and exchanging of information, ideas, and content via virtual communities and interactions. The escalation in social media demand is climbing because of its easy accessibility, enabling anyone to connect with a worldwide audience from any location. AI-generated animated stickers enrich social media, allowing users to display their emotions, creativity, and uniqueness more vividly through customised, lively visuals, thereby amplifying engagement, interaction, and overall content diversity across different platforms. For example, as per We Are Social Ltd - a socially-led creative agency based in the UK - the number of social media users in January 2024 rose by 5.6%, with about 266 million individuals signing up for the first time in 2023. Hence, the expanding demand for social media is steering the growth of the artificial intelligence-created animated sticker market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The AI-Generated Animated Sticker Market?

Major players in the AI-Generated Animated Sticker Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Apple Inc.

• Google LLC

• Microsoft Corporation

• Meta Platforms Inc.

• ByteDance Ltd.

• Tencent Holdings Ltd.

• Adobe Inc.

• Snap Inc.

• Picsart

• GIPHY

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The AI-Generated Animated Sticker Industry?

Key players in the artificial intelligence-generated animated sticker market are emphasizing on advancing technology, specifically the creation of AI-produced visual content, in order to amplify user creativity and customization. Digital images, graphics or any visual media that is developed or improved through AI algorithms refer to AI-produced visual content. This system utilizes machine learning, neural networks, or creative models to design original imagery, alter existing ones, or aid users in crafting creative content. For example, in October 2025, Facemoji Keyboard, a content-creation keyboard applications developer based in China, introduced three AI-supported features - Magic Avatar, Face Emoji, and Memes - intended to elevate user innovation. Magic Avatar gives users the ability to convert personal photographs into distinctive avatars in different styles, including Anime, Cyberpunk, and Comics. Face Emoji facilitates the formation of customizable avatar sticker sets that can be shared on various platforms. The Memes feature switches messages into amusing meme-styled images, injecting humor and expressiveness into digital communication, making it a perfect tool for personalized and engaging user exchanges.

What Segments Are Covered In The AI-Generated Animated Sticker Market Report?

The ai-generated animated sticker market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Platforms, App Stores, Third-Party Vendors, Other Distribution Channels

4) By Application: Social Media, Messaging Platforms, Advertising, Entertainment, Education

Subsegments

1) By Sofware: Desktop Applications, Mobile Applications, Web Applications

2) By Services: Consulting Services, Integration Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Customization Services

View the full ai-generated animated sticker market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ai-generated-animated-sticker-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global AI-Generated Animated Sticker Market?

In 2024, North America led the global market in AI-generated animated stickers. Predictions indicate that the Asia-Pacific region will witness the most rapid expansion in this sector. The market report for AI-generated animated stickers encompasses regions including North America, South America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global AI-Generated Animated Sticker Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Generative Ai In Animation Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/generative-ai-in-animation-global-market-report

Animation Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/animation-global-market-report

Embedded Ai Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/embedded-ai-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.