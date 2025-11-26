Hitech Construction Africa Invests in Aqua Africa to Expand Clean Water Access for 10 Million People

Access to clean water drives dignity, health, and development. Our partnership with Aqua Africa brings together innovation and sustainability to expand water access across the continent.” — Ronald Chagoury Jr., Vice-Chairman of Hitech Construction Africa Limited

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hitech Construction Africa Limited , a company part of the Chagoury Group, announced its strategic equity investment in Aqua Africa earlier this year, marking a defining step in its long-term commitment to sustainability and inclusive development across the continent.Through this partnership, Hitech aims to provide reliable, climate-resilient access to clean water for more than 10 million people within the next five years, leveraging off-grid, solar-powered systems to reach both rural and peri-urban communities.The investment also reflects Hitech’s broader objective to expand its activities first across West Africa, and progressively across the entire African continent, reinforcing its position as a key player in delivering infrastructure that improves lives and drives sustainable economic growth.Philip Foster, CEO of Aqua Africa, stated:“Partnering with Hitech brings the scale, expertise, and shared purpose needed to deliver transformational change. Together, we can bring sustainable water solutions to the communities that need them most.”The collaboration builds on Aqua Africa’s €76 million framework agreement with the National Water Points Development Service (SNAPE) in Guinea, supported by UK Export Finance (UKEF), which aims to provide clean, climate-resilient water infrastructure for 1.2 million people.Hitech’s Commitment to Sustainability and CSRAt the core of Hitech’s strategy lies a deep-seated belief that infrastructure is a catalyst for human progress. The company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) framework is built around three pillars — People, Planet, and Progress — and aims to integrate sustainability into every stage of project development, from design to delivery.Hitech’s CSR initiatives focus on:• Empowering communities through access to essential services such as water, energy, and mobility;• Protecting the environment by adopting climate-smart technologies and promoting responsible resource management;• Building local capacity by creating jobs, training programmes, and skills transfer initiatives that strengthen local economies.The partnership with Aqua Africa perfectly aligns with this vision. Both organisations share a commitment to delivering inclusive, technology-driven solutions that address urgent social needs while supporting national development agendas and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) — particularly SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation) and SDG 13 (Climate Action).Through this collaboration, Hitech is reaffirming its role as a responsible infrastructure leader — one that builds not only roads, ports, and bridges, but also the foundations of a more resilient, equitable, and sustainable Africa.About Hitech Construction Africa LimitedEstablished in 2022, Hitech Construction Africa Limited is a company part of the Chagoury Group of Companies and the UK sister company of Hitech Construction Company Limited, one of Africa’s leading civil engineering and construction firms. Hitech is dedicated to delivering professional, high-quality, and technologically advanced infrastructure solutions that transform landscapes, empower communities, and drive sustainable growth across Africa and beyond.About Aqua Africa Ltd.Aqua Africa Ltd. is a UK-based social enterprise dedicated to addressing water poverty through innovative, solar-powered, climate-resilient water infrastructure. By combining technology, sustainability, and social impact, Aqua Africa works with governments and communities to deliver clean, affordable water across Africa.

