Algorithmic IT Operations (AIOps) Market Set to Reach $34.12 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Algorithmic IT Operations (AIOps) Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Algorithmic IT Operations (AIOps) Market Through 2025?

The size of the algorithmic IT operations (AIOps) market has seen remarkable growth over the recent years. The market size, which stands at $13.16 billion in 2024, is projected to escalate to $15.96 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.3%. Factors such as the widespread embrace of cloud computing, the escalating requirement for real-time IT surveillance, the proliferation of digital transformation strategies, burgeoning demand for incident management automation, and the expansion of hybrid and multi-cloud environments significantly contributed to the notable growth during the historic period.

The size of the algorithmic IT operations (AIOps) market is projected to experience significant increase over the next few years. The market is estimated to reach a worth of $34.13 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.9%. Factors contributing to this growth during the projected period include the rising demand for independent and self-repairing IT systems, an increasing need to address problems proactively, a heightened emphasis on operational efficiency and cutting costs, as well as a growing use of observability and analytics platforms. Key trends on the horizon encompass progress in generative AI and automation technologies, heightened R&D in intelligent analytics, advancements in predictive upkeep and anomaly identification, technological strides in processing real-time data, and expanding usage of agentic AI for self-operating IT operations.

Download a free sample of the algorithmic it operations (aiops) market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=29267&type=smp

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Algorithmic IT Operations (AIOps) Market?

The anticipated growth of the algorithmic IT operations (AIOps) market is set to be fueled by the growing adoption of cloud-based services. Cloud computing services offer resources such as storage, servers, and software through the internet, obviating the need for a physical infrastructure, while providing scalable and on-demand access. This growing reliance on cloud computing can be attributed to its scalability and flexibility, which enables businesses to adjust resources as needed without incurring significant initial infrastructure expenses. AIOps bolster the adoption of cloud-based services by facilitating intelligent automation, real-time analytics, and preemptive issue resolution. These operations help to enhance performance, decrease downtime, and boost scalability, thereby making cloud environments more reliable and efficient for businesses. For example, Eurostat, a government agency in Luxembourg, reported that 45.2% of enterprises invested in cloud computing services in December 2023. Consequently, the increasing uptake of cloud-based services underpins the growth of the algorithmic IT operations (AIOps) market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Algorithmic IT Operations (AIOps) Market?

Major players in the Algorithmic IT Operations (AIOps) Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Microsoft Corporation

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Broadcom Inc.

• VMware Inc.

• ServiceNow Inc.

• Splunk Inc.

• BMC Software Inc.

• Datadog Inc.

• Dynatrace Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Algorithmic IT Operations (AIOps) Market In The Future?

Key corporations within the algorithmic IT operations (AIOps) marketplace are focusing on the production of sophisticated platforms like predictive and agentic AI systems. These platforms aim to improve efficiency, strengthen digital resilience, and minimize service disruptions along with manual work. Such AI systems are designed to preemptively identify, diagnose, and solve IT issues before they adversely affect the business. Take the example of Riverbed Technology Inc., an American IT solutions enterprise, which revealed its latest AIOps platform in April 2025. The platform comprises predictive, agentic, and generative AI functionalities which revolutionize IT operations from being reactive to predictive. This is achieved through comprehensive observability, automated anomaly detection, and intelligent incident resolution across networks, applications, and user experiences. The platform utilizes state-of-the-art telemetry analytics and AI-generated insights for real-time visibility and proactive performance enhancement. This novel platform simplifies intricate IT operations, propels data-centric decision-making, and aids in the shift towards autonomous, self-repairing IT infrastructures.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Algorithmic IT Operations (AIOps) Market

The algorithmic it operations (aiops) market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Offering: Platforms, Services

2) By Deployment Model: On-Premises, Cloud-Based, Hybrid

3) By Application: IT Operations, Development And Operations (DevOps), Security Operations, Business Process Management

4) By End-User Type: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Managed Service Providers (MSPs)

Subsegments:

1) By Platforms: Performance Monitoring Platforms, Event Correlation Platforms, Infrastructure Management Platforms, Cloud-Based Operations Platforms, Machine Learning Analytics Platforms

2) By Services: Implementation And Integration Services, Consulting Services, Training And Support Services, Managed Services, Maintenance And Upgradation Services

View the full algorithmic it operations (aiops) market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/algorithmic-it-operations-aiops-global-market-report

Global Algorithmic IT Operations (AIOps) Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, the Algorithmic IT Operations (AIOps) Global Market Report highlighted that North America held the most significant market share. However, it projected that Asia-Pacific is slated to experience accelerated growth within the forecasting period. The report takes into account different regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Algorithmic IT Operations (AIOps) Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Artificial Intelligence For Information Technology Operations Aiops For Telecom Operations Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-for-information-technology-operations-aiops-for-telecom-operations-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence For It Operations Platform Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-for-it-operations-platform-global-market-report

It Operations Analytics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/it-operations-analytics-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.