Flavonoid Market to generate $2,926.7 million by 2032, registering at a CAGR of 5.8%

Sustainable sourcing practices, such as eco-friendly farming and responsible harvesting, are gaining importance among environmentally conscious consumers.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Flavonoid industry was generated $1,672.2 million in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $2,926.7 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2032.Flavonoid is largely used in the nutraceuticals industry. This is attributed to the high consumption and demand for nutraceutical supplements containing flavonoids such as isoflavones and anthocyanidins, which in turn is driving the growth of the market. In addition, the flavonoid in the pharmaceutical industry is used for its polyphenolic structure, and for different pharmacological activities. This in turn is also propelling the growth of the market. However, a lack of consumer awareness regarding the availability of flavonoids as a dietary supplement is restricting the growth of the market. Nevertheless, an upsurge in the usage of flavonoids in the food & beverages industry is expected to offer huge opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.Download Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14262 The market players have adopted key developmental strategies such as agreement and partnership to fuel the growth of the flavonoid market in terms of value sales. They also emphasize on continuous improvement in their product to keep a strong foothold in the market and to boost the demand for flavonoid in other industries including the nutraceuticals industry, pharmaceutical industry, food & beverages industry, and cosmetic industry. According to the key market players, changes in lifestyles and a rise in concern regarding health and beauty are encouraging consumers to seek non-invasive and effective solutions. Therefore, the manufacturers are investing in R&D activities and making continuous efforts to launch new and improved ingredients for nutraceutical producers to help them in meeting the rising global demand of consumers for improved nutritional supplements. Thus, this factor promotes the use of flavonoids in the nutraceuticals industry.Flavonoids are a class of naturally occurring plant compounds known for their antioxidant properties and potential health benefits. They are found in various fruits, vegetables, teas, and other plant-based foods. These naturally occurring plant compounds are in demand for their antioxidant properties and potential health advantages. The market includes growers, processors, manufacturers, and distributors of flavonoid-rich foods, supplements, and ingredients, serving consumers looking for wellness-oriented choices, which results in flavonoid market trends.The rising consumer awareness regarding health benefits offered by flavonoid as a supplement is anticipated to remain a major driving factor for the growth of the flavonoid market over the forecast period. Inherent benefits of the flavonoid in pharmaceutical applications to treat cancer, heart health and other chronic and cardiovascular diseases have also contributed toward flavonoid market growth.Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/flavonoid-market/purchase-options The aging population is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the expansion of cosmetic industry in countries such as Japan, Latin America, and others. According to WHO, the population in Latin America is aging at a rapid pace. Thus, this in turn is expected to offer huge opportunities for the growth of flavonoid market from the cosmetics industry during the flavonoid forecast period in terms of value sales. In addition to this, consumption of flavonoids as a dietary supplement has resulted in positive outcomes, particularly in patients on statin medications. Thereby, the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the growth of the flavonoid market during the forecast period in terms of value sales.Flavonoid in the pharmaceutical industry is used for it has polyphenolic structure, used for different pharmacological activities. The flavonoid acts as an antioxidant due to the presence of Hydroxyl groups. The flavonoid helps in preventing radicals that lead to oxidative stress and it also helps in treating various diseases including cardiovascular disease, cancer, arthritis, respiratory disorders, and early ageing. Thus, this in turn has propelled the demand for flavonoids such as flavones, isoflavones, anthocyanidins and others from the pharmaceuticals industry. This, in turn, has bolstered the growth of the overall flavonoid market size in terms of value sales.Pharmaceutical applications are boosting flavonoid market demand by driving research into their therapeutic potential for various health conditions. As studies explore flavonoids' efficacy in areas such as cardiovascular health and cancer prevention, pharmaceutical companies are increasingly interested in developing flavonoid-based drugs, expanding the market by leveraging their medicinal properties. Moreover, clean-label product trends, emphasizing natural ingredients and transparency, boost flavonoid market demand. Consumers prefer flavonoids over synthetic additives, seeking healthier choices. Manufacturers respond by incorporating flavonoid-rich, natural ingredients, aligning with clean label preferences, and fostering greater consumer trust in product quality, ultimately propelling flavonoid market growth.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A14262 The flavonoid market forecast into product type, form, application, and region. By product type, it is classified into isoflavones, anthocyanin and others. By form, the market is bifurcated into powder and liquid. By application, it is divided into pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, food & beverages and cosmetics. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK., the Netherlands, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Argentina and Rest of LAMEA).Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global Flavonoid Market revenue , this is mainly due to high incidences of diseases such as high cholesterol, high blood pressure, coronary heart diseases, atherosclerosis, and congestive heart failures. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2032. The Asia-Pacific has witnessed a surge in the number of millennials and the millennials are the forefront users of various types of wellness products including flavonoid as a dietary supplement.Leading Market Players: -BASF SEIngredients By NatureFoodchem International CorporationConagen, Inc.Bordas S.A.Cayman Chemical CompanyBiosynth AGSanta Cruz Biotechnology, Inc.Archer-Daniels-Midland CompanyGivaudan SATrending Reports:Flavor Enhancer Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/flavor-enhancer-market Natural Food Colors Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/natural-food-colors-market-A15588 Meat-Based Flavors Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/meat-based-flavors-market-A74433

