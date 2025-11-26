US Firms Adopt DevSecOps Consulting Services to Safeguard Critical Data

IBN Technologies: Expert in Outsourced Finance and Accounting Services

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Industries across the U.S. are rapidly embracing DevSecOps consulting solutions as security becomes a fundamental aspect of development and operations. Finance, healthcare, retail, government, and technology sectors are increasingly adopting these services to protect critical data, comply with regulatory standards, and mitigate rising cyber threats. The surge in cloud adoption, CI/CD pipelines, and digital transformation highlights the need for security that is automated and integrated from the outset. DevSecOps consulting services support organizations in establishing secure-by-design workflows, selecting effective tools, and fostering a security-first culture minimizing risks, accelerating software delivery, and reducing operational expenses. Businesses are investing in remaining compliant, secure, and competitive.With DevSecOps consulting services, companies integrate security throughout the software lifecycle from development to deployment and operations. Consultants facilitate automated security testing, continuous vulnerability monitoring, and adoption of best practices, with IBN Technologies providing consistent cybersecurity support. This approach strengthens data protection, improves operational efficiency, accelerates releases, and builds trust with clients. As digital transformation accelerates, industries increasingly view DevSecOps consulting solutions as essential for compliance, resilience, and long-term growth.Step up cybersecurity and minimize risks across your entire business.Book a free consultation: https://www.ibntech.com/free-consultation-for-cloud/ Modern Software Development and Security ChallengesIntegrating security into fast-paced software development and operations is increasingly complex as organizations embrace digital transformation. Fragmented processes, regulatory compliance, and mounting cyber threats, combined with tool overload and limited security expertise, create serious hurdles. These issues slow detection, increase exposure to breaches, and make embedding security into agile workflows challenging, emphasizing the need for experienced DevSecOps consulting services guidance.• Disjointed security in agile and CI/CD workflows leaves vulnerabilities exposed.• Compliance with HIPAA, PCI DSS, and NIST is time-consuming and complex.• Rising ransomware and insider threats endanger sensitive data.• An overload of security tools leads to inefficiency and coverage gaps.• Manual workflows delay threat detection and mitigation.• Lack of DevSecOps skills hinders effective security adoption across teams.IBN Tech DevSecOps Platform – Comprehensive ServicesIBN Tech delivers a complete suite of DevSecOps consulting services, integrating security directly into software development to address key challenges:✅DevSecOps Assessment & Roadmap: Performs a maturity evaluation identifying gaps in tooling, culture, and pipeline workflows, offering a detailed roadmap for both short-term fixes and long-term enhancements.✅Secure CI/CD Integration: Embeds SAST, SCA, and DAST tools (e.g., SonarQube, Fortify, Snyk) within CI/CD pipelines, automating scans and ensuring regulatory compliance.✅Secure Cloud DevOps Pipelines: Secures cloud deployments on AWS and Azure using "policy as code," eliminating misconfigurations and enforcing secure operational practices.✅Secure Code Practices & Developer Enablement: Equips developers with secure coding frameworks, targeted training sessions, and triage workflows providing actionable feedback on vulnerabilities.✅Governance, Compliance & Reporting: Automates evidence collection to support SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, and other compliance frameworks, reducing audit effort and complexity.Client Success: Security Embedded, Delivery OptimizedWith IBN Tech’s DevSecOps consulting services platform, organizations are able to speed up software delivery while embedding security throughout the development lifecycle.• A leading financial institution enhanced its CI/CD pipeline by implementing automated security scans, continuous monitoring, and compliance checks directly into development workflows.• The outcome: critical vulnerabilities dropped by 40% in early stages, release cycles were shortened by 30%, and development teams gained the confidence to innovate securely and efficiently.Empowering Secure Digital Transformation with DevSecOpsIn an era of accelerated digital transformation, embedding robust security measures throughout the software lifecycle is critical for delivering secure, compliant, and agile solutions. According to MRFR, the DevSecOps market was valued at $6.59 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $23.5 billion by 2032, reflecting rapid growth and the need for integrated security practices across industries. Forward-thinking organizations are prioritizing real-time vulnerability monitoring, continuous security automation, and developer enablement to ensure security is built in from the ground up. Analysts highlight that this approach results in reduced risks, faster deployment, and stronger compliance, ultimately enhancing operational efficiency and customer trust.As organizations navigate complex cloud and hybrid infrastructures, alongside evolving compliance requirements, DevSecOps consulting services adoption will accelerate further. Through intelligent automation, integrated security pipelines, and governance frameworks, enterprises can identify and remediate threats proactively while scaling secure software delivery. About IBN Technologies IBN Technologies LLC is a global outsourcing and technology partner with over 26 years of experience, serving clients across the United States, United Kingdom, Middle East, and India. With a strong focus on Cybersecurity and Cloud Services, IBN Tech empowers organizations to secure, scale, and modernize their digital infrastructure. Its cybersecurity portfolio includes VAPT, SOC & SIEM, MDR, vCISO, and Microsoft Security solutions, designed to proactively defend against evolving threats and ensure compliance with global standards. In the cloud domain, IBN Tech offers multi-cloud consulting and migration, managed cloud and security services, business continuity and disaster recovery, and DevSecOps implementation—enabling seamless digital transformation and operational resilience.Complementing its tech-driven offerings, IBN Tech also delivers Finance & Accounting services such as bookkeeping, tax return preparation, payroll, and AP/AR management. These are enhanced with intelligent automation solutions like AP/AR automation, RPA, and workflow automation to drive accuracy and efficiency. Its BPO Services support industries like construction, real estate, and retail with specialized offerings including construction documentation, middle and back-office support, and data entry services.Certified with ISO 9001:2015 | 20000-1:2018 | 27001:2022, IBN Technologies is a trusted partner for businesses seeking secure, scalable, and future-ready solutions.

