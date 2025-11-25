NM Birding Big Year Contest

Jan 1 – Dec. 31, 2026

Join birders across the Land of Enchantment for the 2026 New Mexico Birding Big Year! This year-long competition challenges participants to identify as many bird species as possible within the state between January 1 and December 31. Open to birders of all ages and skill levels, the contest promotes wildlife appreciation, conservation awareness, and community among New Mexico’s birding enthusiasts.

Participation Guidelines for the 2026 New Mexico Birding Big Year competition

Participants must register via the online form on or before April 1st to be part of the 2026 New Mexico Big Year. Any questions can be directed to Curt Coffman at curt.coffman@dgf.nm.gov. Participants must read and abide by the set of rules governing the competition. These rules are adapted from the American Birding Association Recording Rules and Interpretations and include the Code of Birding Ethics. Breaking or disregarding for these rules will disqualify the participant from the competition Participants are required to log their data into the online service, eBird, available on Google Play, Apple App Store, and the Cornell University web site: www.ebird.org Participants will need to submit a running total list of observed species quarterly to the coordinator of the program. This is to help track progress and provide quality control. The program coordinator and competition committee have final say on list totals. Dates for 2026 submission will be: June 30th, September 30th and December 31st. Winners of the competition in each category will be determined by a committee as determined by the program coordinator. Winners will be recognized, and prizes will be awarded in mid-January of the following calendar year. Categories are defined as: Youth – 17 and under

Adult – 18-64 (3 skill levels: Novice, Intermediate and Advanced)

Senior – 65 and up (3 skill levels: Novice, Intermediate and Advanced) Prizes will be awarded based on availability and appropriateness per division, as determined by program coordinator, the competition committee, and NM Big Year partners

Recording Rules:

Participants who submit their list totals to the program coordinator for the New Mexico Birding Big Year for consideration must observe the following Recording Rules:

The bird must be observed within the boundaries of New Mexico and in the corresponding month period: January 1 – December 31, 2026, when seen. The bird must be a species currently accepted by the New Mexico Bird Records Commitee (NMBRC) of the New Mexico Ornithological Society for lists within the state, or if a new species for New Mexico is recorded, it must pass the NMBRC standards and be accepted on the official New Mexico Bird Checklist. The bird must be alive, wild, and unrestrained when encountered. Diagnostic field marks for the bird, sufficient to identify to species, must be seen and/or heard and/or documented by the recorder at the time of the encounter. The bird must have been encountered under conditions that conform to the ABA Code of Birding Ethics. See the separate attachment.

Related Events:

Resources for Birders: