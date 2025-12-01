Lyday Plumbing Highlights Rising Demand for Water Heater and Sewer Repairs as Wichita Enters Peak Cold Season

Lyday Plumbing - Logo Owner & Operator - Lyday Plumbing

Wichita sees a rise in water heater failures and sewer line issues as temperatures drop, prompting Lyday Plumbing to launch a winter readiness awareness effort.

Wichita’s soil makeup and seasonal temperature swings can be harsh on underground plumbing. A professional sewer inspection, especially heading into winter, can prevent long-term damage and repairs.” — Brian Lyday

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As colder temperatures settle across Kansas, Lyday Plumbing, LLC is reporting a sharp increase in service calls related to water heater failures, aging systems, and sewer line issues throughout Wichita and the surrounding Sedgwick County communities. The company is launching a local awareness effort to help homeowners recognize early warning signs and understand when professional inspection or replacement may be necessary during the high-demand winter months.According to Lyday Plumbing, the seasonal drop in temperature can place significant stress on older or sediment-heavy water heaters, particularly those that have not been serviced in several years. Cold groundwater forces systems to work harder to maintain adequate temperatures, which can lead to slow heating, inconsistent hot water, or complete system failure.“Every year, we see water heater repair calls rise as soon as Wichita enters its coldest stretch,” said a Lyday Plumbing representative. “Sediment buildup, worn components, and aging equipment are some of the most common causes, and the earlier a homeowner identifies the signs, the easier it is to avoid a larger issue.”The company also notes a noticeable uptick in sewer repair calls, often tied to freeze-thaw cycles and the shifting clay soil found throughout many Wichita neighborhoods. These conditions can place pressure on older sewer lines, increasing the risk of cracks, blockages, or partial collapse. Early indicators may include slow drains, recurring gurgling sounds, sewer odors, or water pooling in unexpected areas.“Wichita’s soil makeup and seasonal temperature swings can be tough on underground plumbing,” the representative added. “A professional sewer inspection, especially heading into winter, can prevent long-term damage and costly repairs.”The awareness campaign will provide homeowners with practical guidance on identifying early warning signs for both water heater issues and sewer line concerns. Recommendations include monitoring water temperature fluctuations, unusual noises from water heaters, persistent drain slowdowns, or unexplained changes in water pressure. Lyday Plumbing encourages the use of trained, licensed professionals for repairs, inspections, or full system replacements, particularly during months when cold weather intensifies strain on residential plumbing systems.With decades of service in Wichita, Lyday Plumbing continues to emphasize community education, safety, and long-term maintenance practices that support the reliability and efficiency of residential plumbing systems through the winter season.

