Industrial Paint Solutions Provides Coatings, Equipment, and Support for Industrial and Commercial Applications

SPENCER, IA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Industrial Paint Solutions , a division of Arnold Motor Supply, has announced an expansion of its support services for industrial finishing operations across Iowa, Nebraska, and Illinois. The update includes new coating options, additional equipment resources, and expanded assistance for facility planning.The division has broadened its commercial paint services & coatings portfolio with newly added products from NPC and Matthews. These join existing brands such as PPG, Amercoat, and Delfleet and are used across manufacturing, transportation, and fabrication projects.Service expansion also includes new equipment offerings. Industrial Paint Solutions has incorporated additional compressors, spray systems, pumps, abrasives, and protective gear, reflecting tools commonly used in production and maintenance environments into its industrial paint services offerings. Brands now include expanded selections from SATA, Pro Spot, Nordson, and C-Aire.Support for facility layouts has been extended to include new considerations for booth configuration, mixing-room planning, and prep-area requirements. The division continues working with Global Finishing Solutions and other manufacturers to assist with ventilation and installation needs.To support projects requiring consistent finishes, new color-matching tools have also been added. These include expanded chip-deck systems and updated digital matching resources available at all service locations.Industrial Paint Solutions operates blending and support centers in Spencer, Omaha, and Rock Island. Staff remain available for questions related to the expanded services.Contact InformationIndustrial Paint SolutionsCustomer Service: (712) 262‑2135Website: https://www.industrialpaintsolutions.com Email: jsimcox@industrialpaintsolutions.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.