Workforce Shortages Drive Surge in Construction Inspection Software Across U.S. and Canada

Workers in protective gear carrying out site audits and safety checks on a construction project. SnapInspect's inspection software is used by teams to complete site audits and record job-site conditions. It lets inspectors capture photos, follow checklists, and save time-stamped notes so projects have clear and consistent documentation.

Labor shortages push construction firms to adopt digital inspection tools. Report shows rising use of construction inspection software across North America.

Eighty-five percent of construction firms are struggling to find qualified workers, and many tell us these shortages are delaying projects and putting pressure on already-thin teams.” — Stephen E. Sandherr, CEO, AGC

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Workforce Shortages Accelerate Demand for Construction Inspection Software Across U.S. and Canadian Job SitesConstruction companies across the United States and Canada are facing growing pressure from labor shortages, leading to a stronger push toward digital inspection tools on active job sites. According to the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) 2024 Workforce Survey , more than 80% of construction firms report difficulty finding skilled labor, a trend that has continued for several years. This shortage is affecting timelines, safety oversight, and documentation standards across both small and large projects.With fewer trained inspectors available, project managers are turning to construction inspection software, field inspection apps, and AI-reporting platforms to close the gap. These digital tools help teams complete inspections faster, organize job-site photos, and maintain clear records for compliance . They are also being used to standardize tasks during periods when inspection staff are thin or divided across multiple locations.Labor challenges are being reported on both sides of the border. Statistics Canada’s latest labor market updates show continued shortages in skilled trades, particularly in infrastructure and residential development. Meanwhile, data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics confirms persistent job openings across construction trades, with many firms listing open roles for months at a time. This reduces the number of in-person checks that teams can complete and increases the need for mobile tools that support clear, consistent reporting.Digital inspection platforms are now playing a larger role in quality control. Many job sites are using mobile construction inspection apps to document safety checks, track deficiencies, and share updates with supervisors in real time. These tools are used for pre-pour checks, structural inspections, site condition reports, and compliance reviews. They allow teams to capture time-stamped photos, complete checklists, and generate reports without delaying work.Industry observers note that the shift toward digital documentation is becoming a long-term trend rather than a temporary response. Firms handling heavy workloads or spread across large regions report that digital inspection tools help them reduce missed issues, avoid rework, and keep records centralized for future audits. This is especially important on projects where regulators and insurers require documented proof of safety measures.Platforms in this space, including SnapInspect, are increasingly recognized in industry discussions about digital inspection methods. SnapInspect is referenced in property management and construction contexts for its use of checklists, mobile photo tools, and automated reporting features. These capabilities reflect the broader movement toward flexible inspection methods that help teams work faster during labor shortages.As workforce gaps continue, construction companies are expected to increase their use of inspection software and mobile site audit systems. Industry analysts predict that digital tools will remain central to project oversight, especially in environments with reduced staff availability. The combination of labor shortages and higher documentation demands is likely to push more firms toward technology that supports consistent, safe, and verifiable site inspections.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.