$7 Billion in City Capital Projects Completed by Unionized Construction Industry

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LaborPress Neal Tepel Founder | November 25, 2025UA Plumbers Local 1 Training Center, New York – On November 24, 2025, BCTC President Gary LaBarbera and NYC Office of Talent and Workforce Development Executive Director Doug Lipari announced that $7 billion in city capital projects will be completed by the unionized construction industry.﻿This agreement will ensure fair wages and community hiring opportunities. More than $7 billion in city capital construction is expected to be completed by the unionized building trades. The newly signed PLAs will serve a broad range of city capital projects including renovation and rehabilitation of city-owned buildings. Planned are the construction of recreation centers, solar photovoltaic systems for public schools, water treatment facilities and libraries as well as many other needed projects.“In order for capital projects to reach their true economic potential, it is critical that they generate family-sustaining careers for hardworking New Yorkers,” said Gary LaBarbera, president, Building and Construction Trades Council of Greater New York. “PLAs like the ones signed help them to do just that and more by establishing fair wages, safety standards, and community hiring initiatives that boost apprenticeship opportunities and open up more pathways to the middle class. We are happy to collaborate with the Mayor's Office and NYC Talent on these agreements and our members look forward to being catalysts for these important projects that will improve the lives of countless New Yorkers.”The PLAs include community hiring requirements, which allows the city to use its purchasing power to set workforce and hiring goals on city contracts and provide good-paying union career opportunities that pave a path to the middle class. Through a new memorandum of understanding (MOU), the city, BCTC and the Building Trade Employers' Association of New York City (BTEA) will work collectively to recruit and fill 700 pre-apprenticeship positions with residents of NYCHA housing and low-income communities. These pre-apprenticeship programs provide free skills and training and offer individuals direct entry into unionized apprenticeship programs.“Project Labor Agreements are a proven tool for delivering capital projects efficiently, establishing fair wages and working conditions, and creating robust career pathways for New Yorkers,” said Mayor’s Office of Talent and Workforce Development Executive Director Doug Lipari. “These new PLAs reflect the city’s strong partnership with the Building and Construction Trades Council and solidify the city's dedication to the future construction workforce through Community Hiring.”“It is great that New York City and the Building Trades continue their great relationship with the signing of these Project Labor Agreements. These city capital projects will create more opportunities for men and women to become apprentices in our programs. It will provide them with fair wages and union benefits, making their lives better and providing the pathway to the middle class,” said John Jovic, business manager/FST, Local 12 Heat and Frost Insulators.“Plumbers Local 1 and its 6,000 members were honored to host the signing of this historic PLA with NYC on November 24, 2025. This future will be built by residents of New York City who will be given access into our great labor organizations,” said Paul O’Connor, Business Manager, United Association of Plumbers Local 1. “To quote George Meany ‘the basic goal of labor will not change. It is-as it has always been, and I’m sure always will be, to better the standards of life for all who work for wages, and to seek decency and justice and dignity for all Americans.’ I want to thank Gary LaBarbera, the mayor, and his staff for securing not only this PLA but a prosperous future for New Yorkers, continued Plumbers Local 1 Business Manager Paul O’Connor.”

