Two Atlanta-Area HVAC Companies Sold in Two Weeks

Two Atlanta-area HVAC businesses were sold in two weeks, with Patrick Lange facilitating handoffs to retiring owners and buyers amid strong industry demand.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patrick Lange, A nationally recognized HVAC Business Broker, has announced the successful sale of two heating and air businesses in the Atlanta area within just two weeks.

The most recent transaction involved a longstanding, family-owned HVAC company that has served the Atlanta market for generations. After decades of dedication and hard work, the sellers are now stepping into a well-earned retirement, ready to enjoy new pursuits beyond the business.

“The sellers built a great company with a strong reputation and loyal customer base,” said Patrick Lange, Broker at Business Modification Group. “It’s incredibly rewarding to help them transition into retirement, knowing their legacy is being carried forward.”

The buyers, experienced operators who have acquired multiple businesses through Lange across the country—including several in the Atlanta Metro area—plan to continue investing in the company’s growth and employees.

“I’m excited to see the new owners take this business to the next level,” Lange added. “Their track record of success and commitment to excellence ensure a bright future for the team and the customers they serve.”

These two recent Atlanta-area sales underscore continued strong demand for HVAC businesses nationwide.

