PELVIX CORE FITNESS SYSTEM NOW IN UFC GYMS: NEXT-LEVEL RECOVERY FOR EVERYONE

PelviX, leader in pelvic floor and core stability strengthening, brings its unrivaled non-invasive chair technology to UFC Gyms across the US

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PelviX is thrilled to bring the PelviX Core Fitness System to select UFC GYM on the West Coast, giving members access to a revolutionary approach to core and pelvic floor fitness. UFC GYM, the first major brand extension of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, the world leader in mixed martial arts, continues to set the standard for unique training and recovery solutions. The PelviX Core Fitness System strengthens pelvic floor muscles, supports faster recovery, and enhances overall core performance by delivering up to 25,000 muscle contractions in just 22 minutes - fully clothed, seated, and without effort."We’re thrilled to bring PelviX chairs to UFC GYM, giving athletes the next level of recovery and performance support. This partnership marks an exciting step as we continue to expand and make PelviX accessible to more fitness communities, said Remo Schneider , CEO of PelviX."At UFC GYM, we’re proud to integrate PelviX technology into our recovery and performance programs, bringing a new level of science-backed innovation to our members. This partnership underscores our commitment to pushing the boundaries of fitness and recovery, helping our community train smarter, recover faster, and perform at their best," said Adam Sedlack, CEO of UFC GYM.Already a coveted resource at gyms, wellness centers, spas, salons and sports clubs throughout Europe and the UK, PelviX’s recent expansion into UFC GYM is making it easier than ever for individuals to achieve their fitness goals. In just a 22-minute session, users can experience up to 25,000 muscle contractions while remaining fully clothed and seated, targeting the muscles of the pelvis, hips, buttocks, and thighs, reducing the risk of injury, boosting balance and increasing power.What makes PelviX empoweringAs the category leader in non-invasive fitness technologies, pelvic health and core stability, here are just a few of the most empowering reasons to incorporate PelviX into your business or workout routine:● Developed in collaboration with physiotherapy and sports medicine experts, enhancing trustworthiness and authority in messaging.● It’s an easy, no-effort workout with significant results in just 22 minutes, ideal for busy consumers who want exceptional results.● Benefits include injury prevention, balance, power, stability, and improved athletic performance, which broadens its relevance.To learn more about PelviX, visit them online # # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about PelviX and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.UFC GYM Media Contact: Veronica Stranc veronica.stranc@ufcgym.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.