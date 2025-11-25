MAKE-A-WISH INTERNATIONAL AND BOOKING.COM PARTNER TO BRING TRAVEL WISHES TO LIFE FOR CHILDREN WITH CRITICAL ILLNESSES

Wish child Isabella with her uncle during treatment Isabella from Switzerland is now in remission from Hodgkin lymphoma and wished to see the Northern Lights The Northern Lights visible during Isabella's wish

Together, they aim to deliver transformative travel experiences for children facing critical illnesses, bringing strength and cherished memories.

Together, we’re opening the door to experiences that give families hope and strength when they need it most” — Luciano Manzo, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish International

HILVERSUM, NETHERLANDS, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Make-A-Wish International has announced a partnership with Booking.com, to help grant life-changing travel wishes for children facing critical illnesses around the world. Booking.com and Make-A-Wish will work together to create unforgettable travel experiences for eligible wish children and their families – whether it’s a magical encounter with orcas, or a relaxing family beach holiday, the partnership brings more of the world to those who need it most, creating cherished memories along the way.

Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 615,000 wishes globally, with travel remaining one of the most requested wish categories. In 2024 alone, more than 32,000 wishes were granted and with Booking.com’s support, Make-A-Wish will be able to fulfill even more travel-related wishes – bringing hope, joy, and strength to children and families during some of the most challenging moments in their lives.

Research has shown that having a wish granted can be pivotal for children with critical illnesses, boosting their emotional and physical wellbeing while providing hope and resilience for both children and their families*. For wish children, it can mean the world: a chance to escape the hospital routine, build cherished memories, and regain a sense of normalcy and joy.

To celebrate the impact of these wishes, Booking.com and Make-A-Wish have also shared some of the heart-warming stories of wish children and their families on social media, highlighting the positive impact of travel wishes and the transformative power they can have.

One such wish is that of Isabella from Switzerland, who is in remission from Hodgkin lymphoma, a form of cancer. Her wish was to see the Northern Lights. For Isabella, the wish symbolized hope, discovery, and the joy of sharing a once-in-a-lifetime experience with her mother and grandmother with whom she lives. In the weeks leading up to her trip, she received surprises from the Make-A-Wish team – a blue beanie and pin, a book about the Northern Lights, and a cozy sweater and tote bag – each one building her excitement and anticipation. When the time finally came, Isabella travelled with her mother and cousin to the north of Norway, where she experienced the magic of the Arctic: chasing the auroras across the night sky and enjoying breathtaking views from the cable car. Her family described the wish as “a reward for Isabella’s courage and positivity,” adding that it made her feel “seen, supported, and less alone.”

“This new partnership with Booking.com will unlock more opportunities for us to grant transformative travel wishes to children with critical illnesses,” said Luciano Manzo, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish International. “Together, we’re opening the door to experiences that give families hope and strength when they need it most. We are thrilled to welcome Booking.com to our global community of wish-granting partners.”

Leslie Cafferty, Vice President Global Communications at Booking.com added:

“As a company that believes in the power of travel to enrich lives, we’re pleased to support Make-A-Wish in delivering these extraordinary experiences. Helping children and families connect through travel during such pivotal moments is incredibly meaningful, and we’re proud to play a role in making these life-changing wishes come true.”

To find out more about Make-A-Wish visit worldwish.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.