Amazon Redshift Consulting Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Amazon Redshift Consulting Market Size And Growth?

The market for Amazon Redshift consulting has seen an accelerated growth in the past few years. The size of this market is set to increase from $13.05 billion in 2024 to $14.47 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The substantial growth seen in the previous years is a result of widespread cloud computing acceptance, explosion of data, the requirement for flexible and scalable analytics solutions, the need for data analysis in real-time, and the desire for affordable data warehousing alternatives.

In the coming years, the market size of Amazon Redshift Consulting is projected to experience swift expansion, reaching around $21.41 billion in 2029 with a 10.3% CAGR. The significant developments anticipated during the forecast period are primarily due to the ongoing expansions in big data and analytics, the rising needs for data-driven strategic decisions, a focus on data safety and regulatory compliance, as well as the broadening of services based on the cloud. Key trends for the period include an increased interest in managed cloud-based data storage systems, a deeper concern on data governance and confidentiality norms, the incorporation of sophisticated data analysis capabilities into Redshift services, and a moves towards non-traditional data warehousing applications with Redshift usage.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Amazon Redshift Consulting Market?

The amazon redshift consulting market is forecasted to expand due to the escalating adoption of cloud technologies. This adoption refers to individual users or organizations embarking on the integration and usage of cloud-based services for data handling, computing, and internet-based application deployment. The rise in cloud computing use can be attributed to its scalable, cost-effective, and highly accessible nature which creates avenues for businesses to refine their operational efficiency and amplify their agility in adapting to changing market needs. Amazon Redshift consulting is instrumental in offering proficient guidance in implementing and refining Redshift, thereby facilitating effective data warehousing and analytical strategies for businesses migrating to the cloud. For example, in April 2024, Eurostat Statistics disclosed that in 2023, 45.2% of EU businesses had adopted cloud technologies fundamentally for email hosting, file storage, and operational software. Furthermore, a staggering 75.3% of these enterprises made use of sophisticated cloud services such as security software and database hosting, which signifies a rise in cloud usage rates by 4.2% compared to 2021. Therefore, it is safe to conclude that the intensifying trend of cloud adoption will propel the growth of the amazon redshift consulting market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Amazon Redshift Consulting Market?

Major players in the Amazon Redshift Consulting include:

• Amazon Web Services Inc.

• Accenture plc

• International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

• Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

• PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) International Limited

• Ernst & Young Global Limited (EY)

• KPMG International Cooperative

• Tata Consultancy Services Limited

• Capgemini SE

• NTT DATA Corporation

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Amazon Redshift Consulting Market?

Key enterprises in the Amazon Redshift consulting industry are directing their efforts towards integrating machine learning algorithms with AI-enabled scaling and enhancements, enabling auto-adjustment of resources and fine-tuning query performance for uninterrupted data analytics. Redshift serverless utilizes AI to fine-tune and scale computational resources based on workload requirements, thereby eliminating the need for manual intervention and ensuring scalable and efficient data analytics. In November 2023, for example, US-based e-commerce business Amazon.com Plc introduced Amazon Redshift serverless, equipped with AI-powered scaling and improvements. This feature employs artificial intelligence to instantly scale resources across various workload factors like fluctuating data volumes, simultaneous users, and query complexity, aiming to achieve and sustain customer-determined price-performance objectives. This in turn assists clients in adapting to variations in workloads across multiple categories, ensuring consistent performance and cost-effectiveness without the need for manual interference.

How Is The Amazon Redshift Consulting Market Segmented?

The amazon redshift consulting market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Online Services, Offline Services

2) By Sales Channel: Direct Channel, Distribution Channel

3) By Application: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

Subsegments:

1) By Online Services: Cloud-Based Redshift Consultation, Remote Support And Management, Online Training And Workshops, Virtual Data Integration Services, Cloud Data Migration Services

2) By Offline Services: On-Site Consultation And Implementation, On-Site Training And Workshops, On-Site Data Integration And Optimization, On-Site Support And Troubleshooting

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Amazon Redshift Consulting Market?

In 2024, North America led the Amazon Redshift consulting market. The expectation is its size will continue to grow. The report on the Amazon Redshift consulting market encapsulates regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, besides North America.

