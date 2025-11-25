At 5.6% CAGR | Crushing, Screening & Mineral Processing Equipment Industry Projected to Reach $40.55 Billion by 2031

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crushers, screeners, and mineral processing machinery are essential for reducing large stones, ores, and construction waste into smaller, manageable sizes and transforming waste into reusable or disposable forms. These machines are also widely used for secondary and tertiary crushing, compressing materials between solid surfaces to produce finished products suitable for construction or industrial use.Mineral processing encompasses multiple stages of the beneficiation chain, including exploration, mining, extraction, processing, smelting, refining, and semi-fabrication, leading to final product manufacturing. The rising demand for metallic and non-metallic minerals is a key factor driving the growth of the global crushing, screening, and mineral processing equipment market Allied Market Research has published a report titled, “Crushing, Screening, and Mineral Processing Equipment Market by Type (Crushing, Screens, Other Processing Equipment), Application (Construction, Mining, Recycling, Others), Mobility (Stationary, Mobile-Wheeled, Mobile-Tracked), Sales Type (New Equipment, Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032.” According to the study, the global market was valued at $20.61 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $40.55 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2032.Request PDF Sample: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4474 Key Market DriversGrowth is fueled by:Rising construction activitiesIncreasing mining operationsLow transportation costs of mobile equipmentConstraints include inadequate infrastructure, while demand for technologically advanced crushing, screening, and mineral processing equipment presents new opportunities.Segment AnalysisBy TypeThe crushing segment held the largest revenue share in 2022, representing around 60% of the market, and is expected to maintain leadership. Crushers are essential for reducing raw material size for further processing.The screens segment is anticipated to record the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2032, due to versatility in sizes and configurations for different materials and production volumes.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/4c7288d04bb4c5f969b7e0b9508463ca By ApplicationThe construction segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly 50% of revenue, and is expected to maintain dominance, as construction projects benefit greatly from these machines.The mining segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.5%, as advanced crushing and mineral processing techniques enhance recovery rates and maximize economic benefits.By MobilityMobile-wheeled equipment accounted for nearly 40% of the market in 2022 and will continue to lead, thanks to easy transport between job sites.Mobile-tracked machines are expected to grow fastest with a CAGR of 6.9%, offering superior stability on uneven terrains like mining or construction sites.Regional InsightsAsia accounted for about 40% of the market revenue in 2022 and is projected to continue leading through 2032, with a CAGR of 6.4%. Rapid urbanization and infrastructure development in countries like China and India are driving demand for construction aggregates produced by these machines.Make Purchase Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4474 Leading Market PlayersKey companies in this sector include:Eagle Crusher Company, Inc.FLSmidth & Co. A/SKleemann GmbHMcCloskey International Ltd.Metso Outotec CorporationRubble Master Hmh GmbHSandvik ABScreen Machines Industries, LLCThyssenKrupp AGThese players employ strategies like new product launches, expansion, acquisitions, and collaborations to strengthen their market position. 