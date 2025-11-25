Taiwan Facility Management Services Market Poised to Reach $14.33 Billion by 2030

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Taiwan facility management services market was estimated at $8.39 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $14.33 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.Increase in urbanization & industrialization, surge in residential and non-residential construction activities, and growth in awareness regarding the protection of assets drive the growth of the Taiwan facility management services market. On the other hand, lack of managerial awareness and huge dependency on the in-house facility services impede the growth to some extent. However, rising government investments in the building infrastructure sector are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13444 COVID-19 scenario-The outbreak of the pandemic gave way to halted business operations to comply with the mandatory government regulations for curbing the spread of COVID-19. This, in turn, affected the revenue flow of the Taiwan facility management services market.In addition, no new consignments were received by the companies operating in this sector, especially during the initial phase, thereby impacting the market negatively.The Taiwan facility management services market is analyzed across service type, type, end-user, and region. Based on service type, the property segment contributed to nearly one-third of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. The catering segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030.A rise in adoption of facility management services such as cleaning, security, janitorial services, and catering services in commercial and industrial applications, fuels the growth of the Taiwan facility management services market. Taiwan facility management services market are widely adopted in industrial and commercial sectors. An adoption of facility management services such as security, cleaning, and electrical services, and HVAC systems, in malls, government buildings, and offices, fuels the Taiwan facility management services market growth. Further, rise in spending on residential and infrastructure construction projects are expected to fuel the development of the market. For instance, the China government spending on construction sector in Taiwan grew by over 30% from 2014 to 2018. In addition, a rise in consumer awareness towards green buildings and growth in travel and tourism industry are expected to drive the growth of the Taiwan facility management services market.A rise in urban population and industrialization increases the demand for sustainable development of building construction, fuels the growth of the Taiwan facility management services market. However, absence of large players in facility management services in Taiwan, and lack of managerial awareness and dependency on the in-house facility management team, are anticipated to restrain for the growth of the Taiwan facility management services market. Contrary, growth in investments in the construction industry and infrastructure sector is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the Taiwan facility management services market.Request Customization@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A13079 Based on type, the in-house segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the total market revenue in share in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2030. The outsourced segment, however, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030.Based on end-user, the commercial segment held the major share in 2020, generating nearly half of the Taiwan facility management services market. The institutional segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.Taiwan Facility Management Services Market SegmentsBy Service TypePropertyCleaningSecurityCateringOthersBy TypeOutsourcedIn-houseBy End-userCommercialInstitutionalPublic/InfrastructureIndustrialOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaU.S.CanadaMexicoEuropeGermanyUKFranceItalyRest of EuropeAsia-PacificChinaIndiaJapanAustraliaRest of Asia-PacificLAMEALatin AmericaMiddle EastAfricaEnquire Before Buying@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13079 Key Players:The key market players analyzed in the Taiwan facility management services market report include Diversey Holdings Ltd, AssetPlus Taiwan Limited, ISS A/S, Cushman & Wakefield Inc, G4S Limited, Jones Lang LaSalle IP, Inc, CBRE Group Inc, UEMS Solutions, Colliers, and Rentokil Initial Plc. 