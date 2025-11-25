Debut Suspense Thriller 'A Night to Forget' Set for Publication by Koehler Books Publishing

Robert Laurie

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new voice in suspense fiction is emerging with the upcoming release of "A Night to Forget," a debut novel that transforms a simple conversation with a teenager into a gripping psychological thriller. The book, which will be published by Koehler Books Publishing, represents a significant achievement for a first-time novelist who overcame years of abandoned projects to complete the manuscript.

The novel's genesis began with an unusual source of inspiration: a question posed to Robert Laurie's seventeen-year-old daughter about what would make a compelling story. Her response—a narrative about someone being followed or being watched—sparked the creation of the first chapter. What started as an experimental writing exercise quickly evolved into something more substantial when his healthcare colleagues eagerly requested subsequent chapters.

The initial feedback was both encouraging and slightly unnerving, particularly when staff members expressed concern about the villain's resemblance to the author. This reaction, however, fueled the creative process rather than hindering it.

The writing journey proved intense and transformative. According to Robert, the first 30,000 words materialized in just one week, consuming his days and nights, marking a turning point in the creative process. At that moment, the commitment shifted from seeking external validation to personal completion. Over six months, the manuscript underwent multiple revisions, with Robert rewriting the entire work multiple times to refine the narrative and deepen character development.

The completion of A Night to Forget brought unexpected emotions, with Robert describing a sense of loss at saying goodbye to the created characters. This emotional investment speaks to the depth of world-building and character development readers can expect from the novel.

The book targets adult audiences who appreciate suspense thrillers and edge-of-your-seat narratives. Drawing inspiration from Robert's lifelong fascination with scary and suspenseful content—a passion shared with family members—the novel promises to deliver the tension and psychological complexity that genre enthusiasts crave.

Looking ahead, Robert plans to continue writing in both the suspense and horror genres, with this debut publication serving as the foundation for a developing literary career.

About A Night to Forget

"A Night to Forget" is a debut suspense thriller that explores themes of surveillance, psychological tension, and human vulnerability. Born from collaborative inspiration and refined through dedicated revision, the novel represents a first-time author's successful journey from abandoned projects to publication with Koehler Books Publishing.

