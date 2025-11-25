LAVA MUSIC Introduces LAVA STUDIO, a New Smart Amp and Creative System

LAVA Music Logo LAVA STUDIO LAVA Lifestyle

Backed by a record-breaking Kickstarter campaign, LAVA STUDIO combines AI modeling, studio-grade sound, and intuitive design into one creative powerhouse

LAVA STUDIO puts studio-level creativity within reach of anyone who wants to make music” — Louis Luk

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LAVA MUSIC , a leader in innovative instruments for the modern musician, today announces the launch of LAVA STUDIO — an all-in-one smart desktop amp that merges professional studio capabilities with intuitive, touch-based control. Designed to simplify the creative process for musicians, producers, and creators, LAVA STUDIO integrates hardware, software, and AI to deliver seamless recording, mixing, and playback in a single device.Built around a 13.3″ multi-touch display and powered by an 800 MHz quad-core DSP processor, LAVA STUDIO features 30 Lava AI-modeled amps, 40 studio-grade effects, and a multi-track DAW for total creative freedom without external gear. The integrated 2.1 high-fidelity audio system produces rich, detailed sound through studio-quality monitors and a subwoofer, while its sleek, modern design fits any space — from professional studios to living rooms.Record-Breaking Kickstarter SuccessDuring its campaign, 2,981 backers pledged HK$ 17,643,647, helping LAVA MUSIC reach its goal in minutes. The overwhelming support confirmed LAVA STUDIO’s status as a breakthrough innovation, signaling a shift toward smarter, more connected creative tools.“LAVA STUDIO represents everything we believe the modern musician deserves — power, simplicity, and freedom,” said Shawn Wolfe, Global Marketing Director at LAVA MUSIC. “Our goal wasn’t just to make another amplifier, but to redefine the creative process itself. Musicians shouldn’t have to choose between performance and production — with LAVA STUDIO, they can create, record, and play seamlessly from one beautiful, intelligent device.”“I created this company to make music more accessible to more people, to connect the world through music, and to design our products like an artist,” said Louis Luk, founder and CEO of LAVA MUSIC. “LAVA STUDIO is a clear expression of that mission — it puts studio-level creativity within reach of anyone who wants to make music.”Designed for everyone from professional musicians to parents who simply want a smarter, space-saving way to play at home, LAVA STUDIO eliminates the need for bulky amps and complicated setups. Its all-in-one design delivers studio-quality sound in a compact form — a perfect solution for any environment, often outperforming traditional rigs in both tone and versatility.Features Designed for the Creator Era• lavaAI Modeling — 30+ AI-driven amp simulations for true-to-life tone and feel.• 40+ Built-in Effects — studio-quality reverbs, delays, and modulation.• Integrated DAW — record, edit, and mix directly on-device.• 2.1 Audio System — full-range sound with built-in monitors and subwoofer.• Touch Interface — fluid creative control via a 13.3″ multi-touch display.• Connected Ecosystem — integrates with LAVA ME guitars and the LAVA Cloud platform for collaboration and updates.AvailabilityFollowing its global crowdfunding success, LAVA MUSIC is prioritizing the U.S. market launch. LAVA STUDIO is currently available for pre-order, with shipments going out in batches. At the time of writing, LAVA STUDIO can arrive in almost every country by Christmas. MSRP is $999, but it is being offered at $849 during the pre-order period, with the stand available as an add-on. In 2026, LAVA MUSIC will significantly increase global warehouse inventory to support rapid worldwide delivery and broader distribution.About LAVA MUSICLAVA MUSIC develops next-generation instruments and creative technology that blend art, design, and innovation. Known for its award-winning smart guitars and AI-powered music tools, LAVA MUSIC continues to empower creators around the world to make music more intuitively than ever before.Press Kit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1kxpIDpJCC21kP6pdFd74ozjbvt5rK8Ty?usp=sharing Media Contact:Tyler Barnettinfo@tylerbarnettpr.com

