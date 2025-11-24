ACTIONS BY MONTH Oct-24 Nov-24 Dec-24 Jan-25 Feb-25 Mar-25 Apr-25 May-25 Jun-25 Jul-25 Aug-25 Sep-25 FY-2025 Approvals 62 58 67 63 53 54 62 64 67 52 47 40 689 First-Time Generics 6 4 8 9 6 10 7 17 9 5 8 3 92 First-Cycle Approvals 8 14 11 11 6 9 19 9 18 9 9 14 137 Imminent Actions 5 6 9 13 7 9 4 12 10 3 3 4 85 Tentative Approvals 20 17 25 27 16 22 16 31 22 19 13 22 250 First-Cycle Tentative Approvals 3 3 3 5 2 6 4 8 6 1 4 4 49 Imminent Actions 5 4 6 7 2 1 4 7 3 2 2 3 46 Complete Responses 118 87 118 123 111 102 125 115 85 127 82 88 1281 Original ANDAs Refuse-to-Receive 0 2 3 1 3 0 2 3 1 2 1 0 18 Standard 0 2 2 0 3 0 2 2 0 2 1 0 14 Priority 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 4 Original Acknowledgements 81 59 14 62 53 42 38 81 36 35 47 59 607 Withdrawals 17 5 10 11 23 4 12 7 12 10 5 10 126 Approved ANDAs 9 0 2 0 17 0 11 0 0 0 0 0 39 Unapproved ANDAs 8 5 8 11 6 4 1 7 12 10 5 10 87 PAS Approvals 160 86 133 138 153 122 128 115 113 115 102 124 1489 PAS Refuse-to-Receives 1 2 1 0 0 1 1 5 1 0 1 1 14 PAS Withdrawals 6 16 4 8 5 8 10 7 11 11 6 7 99 Information Requests **** 465 422 453 462 444 445 473 488 429 414 439 418 5352 Originals 265 274 302 301 297 235 264 299 246 227 224 206 3140 Supplements 200 148 151 161 147 210 209 189 183 187 215 212 2212 Discipline Review Letters 168 128 100 160 156 313 105 123 203 142 153 198 1949 DMF Completeness Assessments 37 26 34 47 46 37 45 43 32 38 25 52 462 Reclassifications of a Facility-Based Major CRL Granted 4 7 5 5 4 4 7 3 2 1 3 11 56 Reclassifications of a Facility-Based Major CRL Denied 0 1 0 1 1 0 2 1 0 1 1 1 9 Pending ANDAs Awaiting FDA Action + 1480 1440 1438 1384 1368 1371 1363 1289 1266 1238 1259 1327 -- ANDAs Awaiting Applicant Action ++ 1941 1928 1929 1956 1935 1933 1948 1981 1949 1967 1924 1891 -- Tentative Approvals +++ 528 526 538 544 537 537 537 557 565 571 559 566 -- Complete Responses ++++ 1413 1402 1391 1412 1398 1396 1411 1424 1384 1396 1365 1325 --

SUBMISSIONS BY MONTH Oct-24 Nov-24 Dec-24 Jan-25 Feb-25 Mar-25 Apr-25 May-25 Jun-25 Jul-25 Aug-25 Sep-25 FY-2025 ANDAs * 14 18 80 39 34 84 52 36 36 55 38 114 600 Complex Products 2 10 18 1 6 12 11 6 6 7 7 14 100 Amendments 172 158 186 166 171 185 170 122 211 198 172 176 2087 Major 54 50 65 53 53 46 60 38 62 53 47 62 643 Minor 60 58 72 60 63 72 62 41 56 64 65 63 736 Unsolicited 58 50 49 53 55 67 48 43 93 81 60 51 708 Requests for Reclassification of a Facility-Based Major CRL Amendment 11 5 10 3 8 8 6 1 4 3 15 8 82 Pre-Submission Facility Correspondences 4 6 2 4 0 2 3 2 3 4 1 5 36 Supplements 911 812 875 895 824 954 1083 967 1105 1040 1317 932 11715 CBEs 762 665 712 735 669 776 924 800 928 846 1128 787 9732 PASs ** 149 147 163 160 155 178 159 167 177 194 189 145 1983 DMF Payments 27 22 32 30 20 32 32 26 15 34 22 82 374 Controlled Correspondence *** 318 231 293 348 338 297 362 384 375 347 262 361 3916 Level 1 276 196 241 299 294 258 309 335 323 288 222 306 3347 Level 2 42 35 52 49 44 39 53 49 52 59 40 55 569 Controlled Correspondence Requests for Clarification 0 0 0 1 1 4 2 5 1 1 1 1 17 Product Development Meeting 10 12 8 9 5 6 12 9 8 9 3 8 99 Pre-Submission Meetings 1 0 2 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 7 PSG Teleconferences 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Pre-Submission PSG Meetings 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Post-Submission PSG Meetings 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mid Cycle Review Meetings 0 0 1 1 1 1 0 0 2 0 0 0 6 Enhanced Mid Cycle Review Meetings 0 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 7 Post-CRL Clarification-Only Teleconference 5 8 7 3 2 5 6 7 8 4 6 6 67 Post-CRL Scientific Meeting 2 3 2 1 0 1 1 0 2 4 1 2 19

APPROVAL TIMES BY QUARTER ^ Q1 (Oct - Dec 2024) Q2 (Jan- Mar 2025) Q3 (Apr - Jun 2025) Q4 (Jul - Sept 2025) Quarterly Mean Approval Times 42.40 39.33 37.07 35.59 Quarterly Median Approval Times 26.22 25.26 22.60 25.26 Quarterly Mean Tentative Approval Times 37.75 30.95 29.50 39.45 Quarterly Median Tentative Approval Times 25.13 24.29 18.71 35.23

Numbers reflect current data at the time of posting and may change based on refreshed counts in our tracking systems, including application status updates. These numbers are not intended for Congressional reporting purposes. Indented metrics are included in the count of the non-indented metric above it.

PAS = Prior Approval Supplements

DMF = Drug Master File

CRL = Complete Response Letter

CBE = Changes Being Effected

PSG = Product-Specific Guidances

+ = Pending ANDAs Awaiting FDA Action are applications currently being reviewed by FDA.

++ = ANDAs Awaiting FDA Action and ANDAs Awaiting Applicant Action represent a snapshot in time for the status of distinct original ANDAs. Many of these applications have been reviewed and found “not approvable” in a previous cycle and have been resubmitted by the applicant for another cycle of review and assessment. These metrics are calculated at the end of the month or just thereafter.

+++ = ANDAs Awaiting Applicant TA are applications that have a status of ‘TA’ or Tentative Approval. If a generic drug product is ready for approval but cannot be approved due to a patent or exclusivity related to the reference listed drug product, FDA issues a tentative approval letter to the applicant, and the tentative approval letter details the basis for the tentative approval. A tentative approval does not allow the applicant to market the generic drug product. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act) delays final approval of the generic drug product until all patent or exclusivity issues have been resolved or, in some cases, until a 30-month stay associated with patent litigation has expired.

++++ = Applications Awaiting Applicant Action are applications that have a status of ‘CR’ or Complete Response. These applications have been reviewed by FDA and the data submitted are inadequate to support approval.

* = Original Receipts are reported as raw receipts (versus filed receipts).

** = PAS Supplements do not include REMS PAS supplements.

*** = Controls count only those requests deemed appropriate for a control.

**** = FY 2025 Information Requests have been updated due to a new tracking process.

^ = Mean/ Median AP/TA calculated as the difference between the first full approval (AP) date or the first Tentative Approval (TA) date and the date the original application was accepted for filing divided by the average number of days per month (30.4375). The unit for each of these metrics is months.

