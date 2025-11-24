ACTIONS BY MONTH Oct-24 Nov-24 Dec-24 Jan-25 Feb-25 Mar-25 Apr-25 May-25 Jun-25 Jul-25 Aug-25 Sep-25 FY-2025
Approvals

62

58

67

63

53

54

62

64

67

52

47

40

689
First-Time Generics

6

4

8

9

6

10

7

17

9

5

8

3

92
First-Cycle Approvals

8

14

11

11

6

9

19

9

18

9

9

14

137
Imminent Actions

5

6

9

13

7

9

4

12

10

3

3

4

85
Tentative Approvals

20

17

25

27

16

22

16

31

22

19

13

22

250
First-Cycle Tentative Approvals

3

3

3

5

2

6

4

8

6

1

4

4

49
Imminent Actions

5

4

6

7

2

1

4

7

3

2

2

3

46
Complete Responses

118

87

118

123

111

102

125

115

85

127

82

88

1281
Original ANDAs Refuse-to-Receive

0

2

3

1

3

0

2

3

1

2

1

0

18
Standard

0

2

2

0

3

0

2

2

0

2

1

0

14
Priority

0

0

1

1

0

0

0

1

1

0

0

0

4
Original Acknowledgements

81

59

14

62

53

42

38

81

36

35

47

59

607
Withdrawals

17

5

10

11

23

4

12

7

12

10

5

10

126
Approved ANDAs

9

0

2

0

17

0

11

0

0

0

0

0

39
Unapproved ANDAs

8

5

8

11

6

4

1

7

12

10

5

10

87
PAS Approvals

160

86

133

138

153

122

128

115

113

115

102

124

1489
PAS Refuse-to-Receives

1

2

1

0

0

1

1

5

1

0

1

1

14
PAS Withdrawals

6

16

4

8

5

8

10

7

11

11

6

7

99
Information Requests ****

465

422

453

462

444

445

473

488

429

414

439

418

5352
Originals

265

274

302

301

297

235

264

299

246

227

224

206

3140
Supplements

200

148

151

161

147

210

209

189

183

187

215

212

2212
Discipline Review Letters

168

128

100

160

156

313

105

123

203

142

153

198

1949
DMF Completeness Assessments

37

26

34

47

46

37

45

43

32

38

25

52

462
Reclassifications of a Facility-Based Major CRL Granted

4

7

5

5

4

4

7

3

2

1

3

11

56
Reclassifications of a Facility-Based Major CRL Denied

0

1

0

1

1

0

2

1

0

1

1

1

9
Pending ANDAs Awaiting FDA Action +

1480

1440

1438

1384

1368

1371

1363

1289

1266

1238

1259

1327

--
ANDAs Awaiting Applicant Action ++

1941

1928

1929

1956

1935

1933

1948

1981

1949

1967

1924

1891

--
Tentative Approvals +++

528

526

538

544

537

537

537

557

565

571

559

566

--
Complete Responses ++++

1413

1402

1391

1412

1398

1396

1411

1424

1384

1396

1365

1325

--

 

SUBMISSIONS BY MONTH Oct-24 Nov-24 Dec-24 Jan-25 Feb-25 Mar-25 Apr-25 May-25 Jun-25 Jul-25 Aug-25 Sep-25 FY-2025
ANDAs *

14

18

80

39

34

84

52

36

36

55

38

114

600

Complex Products

2

10

18

1

6

12

11

6

6

7

7

14

100
Amendments

172

158

186

166

171

185

170

122

211

198

172

176

2087
Major

54

50

65

53

53

46

60

38

62

53

47

62

643
Minor

60

58

72

60

63

72

62

41

56

64

65

63

736
Unsolicited

58

50

49

53

55

67

48

43

93

81

60

51

708
Requests for Reclassification of a Facility-Based Major CRL Amendment

11

5

10

3

8

8

6

1

4

3

15

8

82
Pre-Submission Facility Correspondences

4

6

2

4

0

2

3

2

3

4

1

5

36
Supplements

911

812

875

895

824

954

1083

967

1105

1040

1317

932

11715
CBEs

762

665

712

735

669

776

924

800

928

846

1128

787

9732
PASs **

149

147

163

160

155

178

159

167

177

194

189

145

1983
DMF Payments

27

22

32

30

20

32

32

26

15

34

22

82

374
Controlled Correspondence ***

318

231

293

348

338

297

362

384

375

347

262

361

3916
Level 1

276

196

241

299

294

258

309

335

323

288

222

306

3347
Level 2

42

35

52

49

44

39

53

49

52

59

40

55

569
Controlled Correspondence Requests for Clarification

0

0

0

1

1

4

2

5

1

1

1

1

17
Product Development Meeting

10

12

8

9

5

6

12

9

8

9

3

8

99
Pre-Submission Meetings

1

0

2

0

1

0

1

0

1

0

0

1

7
PSG Teleconferences

1

1

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

3
Pre-Submission PSG Meetings

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0
Post-Submission PSG Meetings

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0
Mid Cycle Review Meetings

0

0

1

1

1

1

0

0

2

0

0

0

6
Enhanced Mid Cycle Review Meetings

0

1

1

1

1

0

0

0

0

2

1

0

7
Post-CRL Clarification-Only Teleconference

5

8

7

3

2

5

6

7

8

4

6

6

67
Post-CRL Scientific Meeting

2

3

2

1

0

1

1

0

2

4

1

2

19

 

APPROVAL TIMES BY QUARTER ^ Q1 (Oct - Dec 2024) Q2 (Jan- Mar 2025) Q3 (Apr - Jun 2025) Q4 (Jul - Sept 2025)
Quarterly Mean Approval Times

42.40

39.33

37.07

35.59
Quarterly Median Approval Times

26.22

25.26

22.60

25.26
Quarterly Mean Tentative Approval Times

37.75

30.95

29.50

39.45
Quarterly Median Tentative Approval Times

25.13

24.29

18.71

35.23

Note

Numbers reflect current data at the time of posting and may change based on refreshed counts in our tracking systems, including application status updates. These numbers are not intended for Congressional reporting purposes. Indented metrics are included in the count of the non-indented metric above it.

Abbreviations

PAS = Prior Approval Supplements
DMF = Drug Master File
CRL = Complete Response Letter
CBE = Changes Being Effected
PSG = Product-Specific Guidances

+ = Pending ANDAs Awaiting FDA Action are applications currently being reviewed by FDA.
++ = ANDAs Awaiting FDA Action and ANDAs Awaiting Applicant Action represent a snapshot in time for the status of distinct original ANDAs. Many of these applications have been reviewed and found “not approvable” in a previous cycle and have been resubmitted by the applicant for another cycle of review and assessment. These metrics are calculated at the end of the month or just thereafter.
+++ = ANDAs Awaiting Applicant TA are applications that have a status of ‘TA’ or Tentative Approval. If a generic drug product is ready for approval but cannot be approved due to a patent or exclusivity related to the reference listed drug product, FDA issues a tentative approval letter to the applicant, and the tentative approval letter details the basis for the tentative approval. A tentative approval does not allow the applicant to market the generic drug product. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act) delays final approval of the generic drug product until all patent or exclusivity issues have been resolved or, in some cases, until a 30-month stay associated with patent litigation has expired.
++++ = Applications Awaiting Applicant Action are applications that have a status of ‘CR’ or Complete Response. These applications have been reviewed by FDA and the data submitted are inadequate to support approval.

* = Original Receipts are reported as raw receipts (versus filed receipts).
** = PAS Supplements do not include REMS PAS supplements.
*** = Controls count only those requests deemed appropriate for a control.
**** = FY 2025 Information Requests have been updated due to a new tracking process.

^ = Mean/ Median AP/TA calculated as the difference between the first full approval (AP) date or the first Tentative Approval (TA) date and the date the original application was accepted for filing divided by the average number of days per month (30.4375). The unit for each of these metrics is months.

