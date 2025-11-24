|ACTIONS BY MONTH
|Oct-24
|Nov-24
|Dec-24
|Jan-25
|Feb-25
|Mar-25
|Apr-25
|May-25
|Jun-25
|Jul-25
|Aug-25
|Sep-25
|FY-2025
|Approvals
|
62
|
58
|
67
|
63
|
53
|
54
|
62
|
64
|
67
|
52
|
47
|
40
|
689
|First-Time Generics
|
6
|
4
|
8
|
9
|
6
|
10
|
7
|
17
|
9
|
5
|
8
|
3
|
92
|First-Cycle Approvals
|
8
|
14
|
11
|
11
|
6
|
9
|
19
|
9
|
18
|
9
|
9
|
14
|
137
|Imminent Actions
|
5
|
6
|
9
|
13
|
7
|
9
|
4
|
12
|
10
|
3
|
3
|
4
|
85
|Tentative Approvals
|
20
|
17
|
25
|
27
|
16
|
22
|
16
|
31
|
22
|
19
|
13
|
22
|
250
|First-Cycle Tentative Approvals
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
5
|
2
|
6
|
4
|
8
|
6
|
1
|
4
|
4
|
49
|Imminent Actions
|
5
|
4
|
6
|
7
|
2
|
1
|
4
|
7
|
3
|
2
|
2
|
3
|
46
|Complete Responses
|
118
|
87
|
118
|
123
|
111
|
102
|
125
|
115
|
85
|
127
|
82
|
88
|
1281
|Original ANDAs Refuse-to-Receive
|
0
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
18
|Standard
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
14
|Priority
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4
|Original Acknowledgements
|
81
|
59
|
14
|
62
|
53
|
42
|
38
|
81
|
36
|
35
|
47
|
59
|
607
|Withdrawals
|
17
|
5
|
10
|
11
|
23
|
4
|
12
|
7
|
12
|
10
|
5
|
10
|
126
|Approved ANDAs
|
9
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
17
|
0
|
11
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
39
|Unapproved ANDAs
|
8
|
5
|
8
|
11
|
6
|
4
|
1
|
7
|
12
|
10
|
5
|
10
|
87
|PAS Approvals
|
160
|
86
|
133
|
138
|
153
|
122
|
128
|
115
|
113
|
115
|
102
|
124
|
1489
|PAS Refuse-to-Receives
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
5
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
14
|PAS Withdrawals
|
6
|
16
|
4
|
8
|
5
|
8
|
10
|
7
|
11
|
11
|
6
|
7
|
99
|Information Requests ****
|
465
|
422
|
453
|
462
|
444
|
445
|
473
|
488
|
429
|
414
|
439
|
418
|
5352
|Originals
|
265
|
274
|
302
|
301
|
297
|
235
|
264
|
299
|
246
|
227
|
224
|
206
|
3140
|Supplements
|
200
|
148
|
151
|
161
|
147
|
210
|
209
|
189
|
183
|
187
|
215
|
212
|
2212
|Discipline Review Letters
|
168
|
128
|
100
|
160
|
156
|
313
|
105
|
123
|
203
|
142
|
153
|
198
|
1949
|DMF Completeness Assessments
|
37
|
26
|
34
|
47
|
46
|
37
|
45
|
43
|
32
|
38
|
25
|
52
|
462
|Reclassifications of a Facility-Based Major CRL Granted
|
4
|
7
|
5
|
5
|
4
|
4
|
7
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
11
|
56
|Reclassifications of a Facility-Based Major CRL Denied
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
9
|Pending ANDAs Awaiting FDA Action +
|
1480
|
1440
|
1438
|
1384
|
1368
|
1371
|
1363
|
1289
|
1266
|
1238
|
1259
|
1327
|
--
|ANDAs Awaiting Applicant Action ++
|
1941
|
1928
|
1929
|
1956
|
1935
|
1933
|
1948
|
1981
|
1949
|
1967
|
1924
|
1891
|
--
|Tentative Approvals +++
|
528
|
526
|
538
|
544
|
537
|
537
|
537
|
557
|
565
|
571
|
559
|
566
|
--
|Complete Responses ++++
|
1413
|
1402
|
1391
|
1412
|
1398
|
1396
|
1411
|
1424
|
1384
|
1396
|
1365
|
1325
|
--
|SUBMISSIONS BY MONTH
|Oct-24
|Nov-24
|Dec-24
|Jan-25
|Feb-25
|Mar-25
|Apr-25
|May-25
|Jun-25
|Jul-25
|Aug-25
|Sep-25
|FY-2025
|ANDAs *
|
14
|
18
|
80
|
39
|
34
|
84
|
52
|
36
|
36
|
55
|
38
|
114
|
600
|
Complex Products
|
2
|
10
|
18
|
1
|
6
|
12
|
11
|
6
|
6
|
7
|
7
|
14
|
100
|Amendments
|
172
|
158
|
186
|
166
|
171
|
185
|
170
|
122
|
211
|
198
|
172
|
176
|
2087
|Major
|
54
|
50
|
65
|
53
|
53
|
46
|
60
|
38
|
62
|
53
|
47
|
62
|
643
|Minor
|
60
|
58
|
72
|
60
|
63
|
72
|
62
|
41
|
56
|
64
|
65
|
63
|
736
|Unsolicited
|
58
|
50
|
49
|
53
|
55
|
67
|
48
|
43
|
93
|
81
|
60
|
51
|
708
|Requests for Reclassification of a Facility-Based Major CRL Amendment
|
11
|
5
|
10
|
3
|
8
|
8
|
6
|
1
|
4
|
3
|
15
|
8
|
82
|Pre-Submission Facility Correspondences
|
4
|
6
|
2
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
3
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
1
|
5
|
36
|Supplements
|
911
|
812
|
875
|
895
|
824
|
954
|
1083
|
967
|
1105
|
1040
|
1317
|
932
|
11715
|CBEs
|
762
|
665
|
712
|
735
|
669
|
776
|
924
|
800
|
928
|
846
|
1128
|
787
|
9732
|PASs **
|
149
|
147
|
163
|
160
|
155
|
178
|
159
|
167
|
177
|
194
|
189
|
145
|
1983
|DMF Payments
|
27
|
22
|
32
|
30
|
20
|
32
|
32
|
26
|
15
|
34
|
22
|
82
|
374
|Controlled Correspondence ***
|
318
|
231
|
293
|
348
|
338
|
297
|
362
|
384
|
375
|
347
|
262
|
361
|
3916
|Level 1
|
276
|
196
|
241
|
299
|
294
|
258
|
309
|
335
|
323
|
288
|
222
|
306
|
3347
|Level 2
|
42
|
35
|
52
|
49
|
44
|
39
|
53
|
49
|
52
|
59
|
40
|
55
|
569
|Controlled Correspondence Requests for Clarification
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
4
|
2
|
5
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
17
|Product Development Meeting
|
10
|
12
|
8
|
9
|
5
|
6
|
12
|
9
|
8
|
9
|
3
|
8
|
99
|Pre-Submission Meetings
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
7
|PSG Teleconferences
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|Pre-Submission PSG Meetings
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|Post-Submission PSG Meetings
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|Mid Cycle Review Meetings
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
6
|Enhanced Mid Cycle Review Meetings
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
7
|Post-CRL Clarification-Only Teleconference
|
5
|
8
|
7
|
3
|
2
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
4
|
6
|
6
|
67
|Post-CRL Scientific Meeting
|
2
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
4
|
1
|
2
|
19
|APPROVAL TIMES BY QUARTER ^
|Q1 (Oct - Dec 2024)
|Q2 (Jan- Mar 2025)
|Q3 (Apr - Jun 2025)
|Q4 (Jul - Sept 2025)
|Quarterly Mean Approval Times
|
42.40
|
39.33
|
37.07
|
35.59
|Quarterly Median Approval Times
|
26.22
|
25.26
|
22.60
|
25.26
|Quarterly Mean Tentative Approval Times
|
37.75
|
30.95
|
29.50
|
39.45
|Quarterly Median Tentative Approval Times
|
25.13
|
24.29
|
18.71
|
35.23
Note
Numbers reflect current data at the time of posting and may change based on refreshed counts in our tracking systems, including application status updates. These numbers are not intended for Congressional reporting purposes. Indented metrics are included in the count of the non-indented metric above it.
Abbreviations
PAS = Prior Approval Supplements
DMF = Drug Master File
CRL = Complete Response Letter
CBE = Changes Being Effected
PSG = Product-Specific Guidances
+ = Pending ANDAs Awaiting FDA Action are applications currently being reviewed by FDA.
++ = ANDAs Awaiting FDA Action and ANDAs Awaiting Applicant Action represent a snapshot in time for the status of distinct original ANDAs. Many of these applications have been reviewed and found “not approvable” in a previous cycle and have been resubmitted by the applicant for another cycle of review and assessment. These metrics are calculated at the end of the month or just thereafter.
+++ = ANDAs Awaiting Applicant TA are applications that have a status of ‘TA’ or Tentative Approval. If a generic drug product is ready for approval but cannot be approved due to a patent or exclusivity related to the reference listed drug product, FDA issues a tentative approval letter to the applicant, and the tentative approval letter details the basis for the tentative approval. A tentative approval does not allow the applicant to market the generic drug product. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act) delays final approval of the generic drug product until all patent or exclusivity issues have been resolved or, in some cases, until a 30-month stay associated with patent litigation has expired.
++++ = Applications Awaiting Applicant Action are applications that have a status of ‘CR’ or Complete Response. These applications have been reviewed by FDA and the data submitted are inadequate to support approval.
* = Original Receipts are reported as raw receipts (versus filed receipts).
** = PAS Supplements do not include REMS PAS supplements.
*** = Controls count only those requests deemed appropriate for a control.
**** = FY 2025 Information Requests have been updated due to a new tracking process.
^ = Mean/ Median AP/TA calculated as the difference between the first full approval (AP) date or the first Tentative Approval (TA) date and the date the original application was accepted for filing divided by the average number of days per month (30.4375). The unit for each of these metrics is months.
