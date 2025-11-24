Derek and Shelaine Maxfield and the Maxfield Family Foundation Partner with Hands on Houses

The Maxfield Family Foundation’s partnership with Hands on Houses continues to bring lasting stability to families in Southeast Asia.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Derek and Shelaine Maxfield and the Maxfield Family Foundation are strengthening their long-standing partnership with Hands on Houses , a nonprofit organization dedicated to building safe, durable homes for vulnerable families in Southeast India, Africa, and neighboring regions.Over the past several years, the Maxfields have personally funded 67 new homes, many for widows, single mothers, and individuals facing physical or economic hardship. The partnership represents one of the Foundation’s most meaningful commitments, and its support has enabled Hands on Houses to reach families who have long faced barriers to safety, stability, and opportunity.“Widows in India face unique challenges, including poverty, stigma, and lack of opportunity. Since 2007, Hands on Houses has been helping widows by providing safe, hygienic homes—free of charge and in the name of Jesus, as a practical illustration of His love for them,” said Don Cook, Mission Director. To date, the Derek and Shelaine Maxfield Family Foundation has generously funded 67 houses, encouraging us to reach more families in developing countries with the life-changing gift of a safe home.”Several of the women who recently received homes shared their gratitude and experiences. A widow from Mutungi Village, age 42, lost her original home in a fire and spent months with nine family members in a small, borrowed room while working small day-labor jobs to survive. Another recipient, Manmaya Nagarkoti of Nepal, expressed profound relief at finally having a secure place to rebuild her life.In India, Kathy Pem shared that after losing her husband and dividing her land among her grown children, she was left without support or a place to stay. Her new home has restored both safety and dignity. Additional recipients shared similar stories of hardship and renewed hope.“Every home represents safety, comfort, and a chance to rebuild,” said Derek Maxfield. “Hands on Houses meets people at some of the hardest moments in their lives, and we are humbled to support an organization that restores independence with something as foundational as a safe place to live.”Noted Shelaine Maxfield, “What touches us most deeply are the individual stories, women who have endured loss, isolation, and uncertainty, and who now have a space that is truly their own. A home is so much more than shelter. It signifies stability, confidence, and a reminder that each individual is seen and supported.”The enduring partnership between the Maxfield Foundation and Hands on Houses will continue expanding access to safe housing, strengthening communities in India and elsewhere, one home at a time.Shelaine and Derek Maxfield are philanthropists and social innovators committed to healing and empowerment through education and compassion. Together, they founded Saprea, a globally recognized nonprofit dedicated to liberating individuals from the lasting impacts of child sexual abuse. Shelaine, Saprea’s founder and board chair, leads its mission to provide free healing services and prevention education to survivors and families worldwide. Derek, co-founder of Younique and a member of Saprea’s board, helped provide the vision and resources that brought the organization to life. In 2021, they established the Maxfield Family Foundation, expanding their philanthropic reach to support education, humanitarian relief, and community development around the world.###For more news and information about the Maxfield Foundation, contact us at PR@maxfieldfamilyoffice.com.For more information on Hands on Houses, please visit https://www.handsonhouses.com/ XXX

