As summer winds down and the crisp air of fall sets in, it’s the perfect time to make the most of your summer catch. This Beer Battered Walleye recipe from The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish brings just the right amount of spice to the table. With only a few simple ingredients; fresh walleye from one of our state’s renowned fisheries, and a side of good company, you’ll have a flavorful dish ready in just 20 minutes. Serving three, this quick and zesty recipe pairs perfectly with potatoes or seasonal veggies, making it a great way to savor the last warm days with family and friends.

Beer Battered Walleye

