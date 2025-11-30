The Sovereign Phoenix Highlights Founder Leadership as Sober Witch Life Movement Reaches New Milestones

Sunshine The Pink-haired Sober Witch

Detroit Based Founder Recognized for Leadership and Growing National Impact

Supporting witches in recovery is both my calling and part of my own healing. Every time someone tells me they finally feel seen or finally feel safe, it reminds me why this work matters.” — Sunshine - Founder of Sober Witch Life Movement

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sovereign Phoenix, a Detroit-based religious nonprofit dedicated to spiritual recovery, today announced expanded support for witches in recovery following significant growth within the Sober Witch Life Movement. This announcement comes as the movement reaches several milestones across its online platforms, book distribution, and in-person Midwest outreach efforts. The organization highlighted the leadership of Sunshine, founder of the Sober Witch Life Movement, whose background in long-term recovery and three decades of spiritual practice has positioned her as a central voice within the broader sober witchcraft community.

BACKGROUND OF THE FOUNDING LEADER

Sunshine brings a deeply rooted and highly personal foundation to the movement she leads. She enters this work with more than six years of recovery from alcoholism, ten years of recovery from an abusive marriage, and thirty years as a practicing witch. Her lived experience also includes long-term struggles with disordered eating, a childhood shaped by emotional abuse from an alcoholic father, and a long history of workaholism that once kept her disconnected from her own healing needs. This extensive background in layered recovery experiences has contributed to her emergence as a significant figure for individuals seeking spiritual identity within their sobriety.

Her connection to the Sober Witch Life began three months into her own recovery from alcoholism when she realized that her sobriety required full integration of her spiritual practice. Witchcraft had always been part of her identity, yet she had not relied on it daily as a source of grounding and clarity. When she finally committed to making her spiritual life a daily practice rather than an occasional ritual, she discovered the framework that would eventually support thousands of witches in recovery around the world.

ORIGINS OF THE SOBER WITCH LIFE MOVEMENT

Although she did not initially intend to build a movement, the origins of the Sober Witch Life can be traced to a pivotal moment shortly after she left her corporate career. Sunshine had planned to rest and focus on her work as a psychic medium, but instead found herself filling every hour of the day with tasks. After acknowledging her inability to slow down, she turned inward and sought guidance from Spirit. This reflection led to a clear message: her future work would be to support witches in recovery. It was a directive that aligned her recovery, her spiritual practice, and her commitment to community-centered healing.

Her personal story illustrates the need that the movement now addresses. Many individuals practicing witchcraft struggle to find recovery spaces that acknowledge their spiritual identity. Traditional recovery programs often avoid specific spiritual frameworks or focus exclusively on mental health. The Sober Witch Life Movement offers an alternative that validates the lived reality of witches in recovery who rely on ritual, intuition, ancestral connection, and energetic practice as components of their healing.

GROWTH AND IMPACT OF THE MOVEMENT

The movement has experienced significant growth across multiple platforms. The Sober Witch Life Facebook group now has more than 2,600 members who engage in daily conversations and peer support. The mobile application, launched in November 2024, serves more than six hundred users who interact with guided content, community spaces, and digital resources for sober witchcraft. In November 2025, a new community platform was introduced under The Sovereign Phoenix, and within the first week, more than forty individuals joined. This rapid participation demonstrates the increasing demand for spiritually aligned recovery resources.

In March 2025, the Sober Witch Life book was released, offering foundational education for witches in recovery. It outlines practices, rituals, perspectives, and guidance that support both early and long-term sobriety. The book has expanded the movement's reach into bookstores, libraries, and metaphysical shops throughout the Midwest.

MIDWEST TOUR AND REGIONAL OUTREACH

To expand the movement's accessibility, Sunshine traveled across the Midwest as part of a regional book tour. This tour included visits to Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Fort Wayne, and Chicago. Each stop connected with local metaphysical communities, recovery groups, and independent bookstores, bringing the message of spiritual recovery to a broader audience. Feedback from attendees affirmed that many people in recovery had long been searching for a space that recognized witchcraft as a valid spiritual framework.

DETROIT PARTNERSHIPS AND COMMUNITY COLLABORATION

In Detroit, The Sovereign Phoenix partners with Passenger Recovery and the Recovery Action Network of Michigan to strengthen local access to recovery-oriented community care. These collaborations are part of a broader commitment to ensure that witches in recovery have safe and spiritually aligned environments where they can engage in ritual, healing practices, education, and fellowship. The partnership ecosystem reinforces Detroit’s growing reputation as a supportive hub for community-based recovery initiatives.

EXPANDED SUPPORT THROUGH THE SOVEREIGN PHOENIX

With the movement continuing to gain momentum, The Sovereign Phoenix is expanding its programming to meet the needs of the growing community. This expansion includes more structured support within the Recovery Coven, increased educational and ritual-based offerings, and continued development of the community platform that houses teachings, circles, and ongoing recovery support. The organization intends to strengthen access to sober witchcraft resources while maintaining legally protected religious space for spiritual recovery.

STATEMENT FROM THE FOUNDER

Sunshine offered the following statement regarding the continued growth of the movement and her role within it.

“When I entered recovery, I did not know that I would end up building anything like this. I only knew that I could not stay sober if I were asked to leave parts of myself behind. Witchcraft has always been part of my identity, and I needed a recovery path that honored that truth. This movement has grown because many others feel the same. Supporting witches in recovery is both my calling and part of my own healing. Every time someone tells me they finally feel seen or finally feel safe, it reminds me why this work matters.”

ABOUT THE SOVEREIGN PHOENIX

The Sovereign Phoenix is a Detroit-based religious nonprofit dedicated to providing spiritually aligned recovery spaces for witches, psychics, mediums, and spiritually sovereign individuals seeking healing from addiction, trauma, and disconnection. The organization offers ritual based programming, weekly recovery circles, educational resources, community gatherings, and legally protected religious space for sober witchcraft and spiritual recovery practices.

ABOUT THE SOBER WITCH LIFE MOVEMENT

The Sober Witch Life Movement supports individuals identifying as witches in recovery and provides resources, education, community care, and spiritual guidance rooted in witchcraft and personal sovereignty. It reaches thousands of people across digital platforms and continues to expand through partnerships, community programming, and the ongoing work of its founder.

