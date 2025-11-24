National Veteran Business Development Council Announces Award Recipients at the 2025 NVBDC National Conference

Keith King, CEO, NVBDC Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) proudly announced the recipients of the 2025 NVBDC National Conference Awards during its annual National Veteran Business Conference held October 29–30, 2025, at the Spartanburg Marriott in Spartanburg, South Carolina. These awards recognize outstanding individuals, corporations, and organizations for their leadership, advocacy, and support of veteran-owned businesses and supplier diversity initiatives.This year’s honorees exemplify dedication to empowering veteran entrepreneurs, advancing corporate engagement, and promoting meaningful partnerships that strengthen the veteran business community nationwide.Regional Resource Partner of the YearTanya Markos-Vanno, Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC)Awarded to an individual or organization that has demonstrated significant accomplishment in advocating for veteran-owned businesses as an economic force within their region.National Resource Partner of the YearInternational Trade Administration (ITA)Presented to an individual or organization that has achieved significant results in creating opportunities for veteran-owned businesses in the national or global economy, demonstrating exceptional leadership over time.Corporation of the YearState Compensation Insurance FundAccepted By: Edna ZapataPresented to the corporation that has demonstrated ongoing leadership in building support for veteran business owners, with both external and internal advocacy for NVBDC’s certification program.Alan Cook Veteran Business of the YearPaul Keiswetter, Petoskey PlasticsAwarded to a veteran-owned business that has exceeded industry standards, achieved significant growth and job creation, and shown strong community involvement while advocating for other veteran business owners.Veteran Champion of the Year (Corporate)Jordan Williams, StellantisPresented to a corporate individual whose tireless efforts in support of veteran business owners and active participation in NVBDC’s certification program make a measurable impact.Veteran Advocate of the YearAmanda Delgado, TransUnionAwarded to an individual within a corporation who has demonstrated both internal and external advocacy for veteran-owned business owners and for NVBDC’s certification program. NVBDCPresident’s AwardsSherry Diccion, AdientDaniel Muschong, DTESelected at the discretion of NVBDC’s President & CEO, these awards honor individuals who have exceeded high standards in support of NVBDC’s mission and veteran business development.Media Partner of the YearMike Quell, The Quell GroupRecognizes a media partner (TV, radio, or print) that consistently promotes veteran businesses and supplier diversity through coverage, features, and advocacy for veterans transitioning to business ownership.NVBDC extends its sincere congratulations to all honorees and expresses profound appreciation for their continued partnership, leadership, and dedication to advancing opportunities for veteran-owned businesses across the country.About NVBDCThe National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the nation’s leading third-party authority for certifying veteran-owned and service-disabled veteran-owned businesses. NVBDC ensures that America’s corporations have access to a reliable and rigorous certification process that guarantees the authenticity of veteran-owned suppliers. NVBDC works to create opportunities, promote business growth, and expand access for veteran entrepreneurs across industries nationwide.

