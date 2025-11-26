WITCH’S RECOVERY CIRCLE OPENS CALL FOR GUEST SPEAKERS AND GLOBAL COLLABORATORS

The Sovereign Phoenix Logo Weekly Recovery Circles Sober Witch Life

A Global Call for Witches in Recovery to Share Their Stories and Support a Growing Spiritual Healing Community

Recovery is not only about what we leave behind. It is about who we become when the fog lifts and the magick returns. Guest speakers help illuminate this truth.” — Sunshine - Founder of Sober Witch Life Movement

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sovereign Phoenix, a Detroit-based religious organization dedicated to spiritual recovery for witches, announces a public call for guest speakers and collaborators for its long-running Witch’s Recovery Circle. This weekly online ritual gathering has become one of the only dedicated spaces in the world for the sober witch, the witch in recovery, and individuals practicing sober witchcraft as part of their healing. After more than a year of continuous meetings and over five hundred total sign-ups across its events, the organization is expanding its reach by inviting qualified speakers and aligned partners from across the country and around the world to participate in monthly speaker nights beginning in early 2026.

PROGRAM OVERVIEW

The Witch’s Recovery Circle meets every Monday evening at 7 pm Eastern in a virtual sacred space that blends recovery practice with spiritual identity. The second Monday of each month is reserved for a guest speaker. These sessions typically welcome fifteen to twenty participants who join from across the United States and beyond. While the organization occasionally gathers in person within the Metro Detroit recovery community, the primary format remains fully online in order to support witches in recovery who may not have access to spiritually aligned spaces locally. The circle centers on personal transformation, intuitive awakening, and the reclamation of identity after addiction or trauma. It is open to individuals recovering from substance use, behavioral addictions, codependency, abusive dynamics, spiritual disconnection, or other forms of personal chaos.

GUEST SPEAKER CRITERIA

The Sovereign Phoenix is seeking speakers who have at least one year of recovery from any form of addiction or trauma and who can speak with clarity about their past chaos, their spiritual turning point, and their present-day recovery path. Speakers do not need to identify solely as witches, but they must honor or practice a spiritual tradition aligned with witchcraft, occult studies, psychic development, energy work, or other esoteric paths. They must also respect the sacred nature of the circle. Speakers may come from anywhere in the world, as the gathering is fully virtual. The organization welcomes individuals who embody integrity, spiritual maturity, and a willingness to model recovery rooted in authenticity rather than dogma. The invitation extends to practitioners who practice sober witchcraft, to anyone who identifies as a sober witch navigating their spiritual awakening, and to any witch in recovery who has rebuilt their life through healing, ritual practice, or intuitive reclamation.

SIGNIFICANCE OF THE CIRCLE

The Witch’s Recovery Circle was founded by Sunshine, known publicly as the Pink Haired Sober Witch and the Headmistress of The Sovereign Phoenix. Sunshine created the circle after recognizing a global need for religiously protected recovery spaces where witches could speak openly about their gifts, their practices, and their spiritual truth while moving through recovery. For many, traditional recovery programs do not fully acknowledge intuitive experiences, magickal practice, psychic sensitivity, or ceremonial identity. The Witch’s Recovery Circle was built to close this gap by offering a spiritually aligned recovery pathway that validates the lived experiences of witches, mystics, mediums, and esoteric practitioners. This circle has become a refuge for individuals who have long felt misunderstood in conventional environments and who have struggled to express their spiritual identity without fear of stigma.

FOUNDER STATEMENT

In a prepared statement, Sunshine shared, “There are witches all over the world who have fought their battles in silence because they never had a place where their sobriety and their spirituality could exist together. A witch in recovery deserves a community that understands their path. Recovery is not only about what we leave behind. It is about who we become when the fog lifts and the magick returns. Guest speakers help illuminate this truth. They show others what it looks like when a witch steps into their power and lives their recovery with intention. This work is sacred, and it is time the world sees that the sober witch is not alone.”

PARTICIPANT EXPERIENCE

Participants describe the circle as a rare sanctuary within the recovery landscape. One recent attendee offered the following reflection: “Hello, I just wanted to thank you for what you are doing. I have been having a hard time with my sobriety and mental health in general. I finally made it to one of your meetings last night, and wow. I felt seen and I felt at home. I look forward to attending many more. Thank you.” Testimonials like this have become common as more witches in recovery discover a space where their spiritual identity is recognized as part of their healing rather than an obstacle to overcome. The program continues to grow steadily as word spreads through recovery communities, metaphysical networks, and spiritual practitioners seeking alternatives to traditional models.

COLLABORATION OPPORTUNITIES

Guest speakers are invited not only to share their recovery journey but also to contribute their insights, practices, or spiritual wisdom. After each speaker night, individuals may share offerings or projects inside the private Facebook group associated with the circle. This includes recovery organizations, pagan groups, metaphysical shops, healing practices, books, or creative work that may support the community. All promotional engagement remains subtle, respectful, and aligned with the mission of the circle. The Sovereign Phoenix encourages collaboration with practitioners and organizations who believe in recovery as a spiritual rebirth and who wish to support individuals practicing sober witchcraft or integrating spiritual identity into their healing.

GLOBAL INVITATION

The organization encourages witches, healers, educators, practitioners, and sober witches worldwide to express interest in speaking at or collaborating with the Witch’s Recovery Circle. The 2026 calendar is now open, with speaker nights available beginning in January. Because the circle meets online, geographical location is no barrier. The program welcomes the diversity of global witchcraft traditions, ancestral backgrounds, and spiritual lineages. The aim is to showcase the widespread and often overlooked presence of the witch in recovery across cultures and communities.

ABOUT THE SOVEREIGN PHOENIX

The Sovereign Phoenix is a religious organization committed to providing spiritually aligned recovery spaces, ritual education, and sacred community for witches, mystics, esoteric practitioners, and spiritually sovereign individuals. The organization supports recovery as a sacred act of remembering the self and reclaiming personal power. Its programs integrate ritual practice, emotional healing, intuitive development, and spiritual discipline in service of personal transformation.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Individuals interested in speaking, collaborating, or learning more about the Witch’s Recovery Circle may contact headmistress@illuminateunschool.com

.

