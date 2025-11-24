Commission-Free Domain Marketplace Introduced to Support Direct Buyer–Seller Transactions”

sell domains no fee no commission domainsbyowner.com-1 sell domains no fee no commission domainsbyowner.com-2 sell domains no fee no commission domainsbyowner.com-5 sell domains no fee no commission domainsbyowner.com-4

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new platform designed to facilitate direct domain-name transactions without commission fees has been introduced under the name DomainsByOwner.com. The marketplace offers a listing environment in which domain owners and prospective buyers can communicate and negotiate independently, without the added costs typically associated with commission-based domain marketplaces. Additional details are available at www.domainsbyowner.com The domain industry has experienced consistent expansion as digital assets continue to play an increasingly central role in business development, branding, and online operations. Many conventional domain platforms include commission structures ranging from 10% to 30% of the final selling price, which can affect profitability for sellers and increase acquisition costs for buyers. This new commission-free model is intended to address these issues by enabling market participants to retain the full value of their transactions.DomainsByOwner.com was developed to support a streamlined process in which listings can be created, inquiries can be received, and negotiations can proceed directly between parties. The platform does not intervene in pricing, offer valuation services, or add intermediary fees. Its structure aims to provide a neutral space where domain assets can be exchanged under terms set exclusively by buyers and sellers.The absence of commission fees may be particularly relevant for high-value domains, where fees on competing platforms can represent substantial financial deductions. The model offered by DomainsByOwner.com allows domain owners to retain the entire sale amount, which may support investors, portfolio holders, and businesses seeking ways to maximize returns on digital assets.Buyers may also benefit from reduced overall acquisition costs, as direct negotiation eliminates additional charges commonly incorporated into the final purchase price. The direct-communication format may also allow both parties to discuss associated elements of the asset, such as existing website content, brand concepts, or development projects that may accompany the domain name.The platform does not include an internal escrow or transfer-management service. Participants engaging in transactions are advised to utilize established third-party escrow providers to support secure transfer of both funds and domain ownership. Third-party escrow services typically verify payment, hold funds until both parties have completed their obligations, and ensure that domain transfer is finalized with the registrar. This external approach allows buyers and sellers to select the escrow provider they deem most appropriate for their transaction, while maintaining the platform’s commission-free structure.The direct-negotiation environment offered by DomainsByOwner.com may support a wide range of users within the digital asset sector, including individual domain owners, small business operators, entrepreneurs seeking brand development assets, and experienced domain investors managing large portfolios. The simplified framework is designed to accommodate varying levels of expertise and operational needs.As demand for digital identities increases, businesses continue to prioritize domain acquisition as an essential element of strategic growth. Industry reports indicate rising interest in brandable, keyword-specific, and geo-targeted domain names across multiple sectors, including e-commerce, technology, media, and professional services. Platforms that remove intermediary costs may offer an alternative transactional pathway for participants navigating this expanding market.DomainsByOwner.com provides users with the ability to list domains without limitations on pricing strategy or negotiation structure. Participants may adjust pricing, manage inquiries, and engage in discussions at their discretion. The absence of platform-controlled pricing mechanisms allows for flexible market interaction aligned with the unique value characteristics of each domain name.Security and ownership verification remain critical components of domain transactions. For this reason, the recommendation to use third-party escrow providers is included as a key part of the marketplace’s transactional framework. Independent escrow companies enable transparent record-keeping, reduce the likelihood of transfer disputes, and maintain industry-standard protocols for safeguarding both assets and payments.Market analysts note that direct-transaction environments may contribute to more efficient negotiations by reducing financial friction and administrative layers commonly associated with intermediary-based marketplaces. As digital asset trading continues to mature, platforms offering commission-free models may play a supporting role in aligning buyer and seller interests.DomainsByOwner.com is positioned as a neutral marketplace where domain assets can be exchanged without commission-based deductions or required third-party integrations. Its introduction reflects continued demand for simplified, low-cost transactional systems within the evolving digital landscape.For more information about the platform, visit www.domainsbyowner.com

