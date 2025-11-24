Cider Market to Reach USD 26.91 Billion by 2032 | Size, Share, Trends, Forecast, Demand and Competitive Analysis

Cider Market

Cider market is growing with rising demand for fruity, low-alcohol beverages, driven by flavor innovation, craft production & expanding global consumer appeal.

Maximize Market Research reports the global cider market is booming; craft, flavored, and premium ciders driving unprecedented growth and innovation!” — Dharti Raut

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Cider Market size was valued at USD 16.38 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2025 to 2032, reaching an estimated USD 26.91 billion by the end of the forecast period.Global Cider Market Soars: Craft, Flavored, Organic & Premium Ciders Redefining Consumer Trends and Unlocking High-Growth OpportunitiesGlobal Cider Market Report 2025 provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, size, and forecasts through 2032. The industry is witnessing rapid growth driven by rising demand for craft cider, flavored cider, organic cider, and premium cider. Increasing adoption of low- and no-alcohol (LNA) options, innovative flavor diversification, and eco-friendly production is transforming the market landscape. Growth in e-commerce distribution, strategic acquisitions, and premiumization, along with health-conscious consumer trends, continues to shape the future of the global cider market. Sustainability initiatives, digital marketing, and regional expansion across Europe and North America are key factors fueling market growth worldwide.Unlock Insights: Request a Free Sample of Our Latest Report Now @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/27300/ What’s Driving the Rise of the Global Cider Market? Explore How Craft, Flavor Innovation, and Sustainability Are Shaping 2032Cider Market is growing rapidly as consumers embrace craft cider, fruit-flavored variants, organic options, and low- or no-alcohol choices. Brands are leveraging bold flavor innovation, eco-friendly production, and expanding e-commerce and retail channels to meet health-conscious demands, premiumization trends, and sustainability goals, reshaping the global cider landscape.Rising Demand for Craft, Flavored, Organic, and Premium Ciders: Key Drivers Shaping the Global Cider MarketGlobal Cider Market is experiencing robust growth, driven by soaring demand for craft cider, flavored cider, organic cider, and premium cider. Key growth drivers include health-conscious consumption trends, innovative flavor diversification, urbanization, and expanding retail and e-commerce channels, coupled with sustainable and ethical production practices. These dynamics are transforming market size, share, forecast, and competitive trends across global regions.Global Cider Market Challenges: RTD Competition, Regional Saturation, and Evolving Consumer Preferences Impact GrowthGlobal Cider Market faces challenges from intense competition with RTDs (Ready-to-Drink beverages), market saturation in mature regions like the UK and Ireland, evolving consumer preferences, and regulatory barriers. Manufacturers must tackle supply chain constraints and scalable production challenges while innovating, impacting market share, growth forecast, and competitive positioning worldwide.Unlocking Global Cider Market Opportunities: Innovation, Flavor Diversification, and Untapped Regional GrowthGlobal Cider Market opportunities lie in expansion into untapped regions, product innovation, and flavor diversification. Increasing e-commerce penetration, on-premise consumption experiences, and sustainability initiatives are creating avenues for higher consumer engagement. Strategic branding, premium product offerings, and targeted marketing campaigns empower manufacturers to capitalize on rising demand, market share, and forecasted growth in the global cider market.Exploring Global Cider Market Segments: Why Fruit-Flavored Cider is Driving Demand WorldwideGlobal cider market is strategically segmented by product type, packaging, and distribution channels, offering lucrative opportunities for growth. Among these, fruit-flavored cider dominates, driven by diverse flavors, health-conscious preferences, and premium brand offerings like Kopparberg and Angry Orchard. Expanding online stores, hypermarkets, and e-commerce platforms further boost accessibility, reshaping market share, size, trends, and forecasted growth worldwide, capturing the attention of consumers and investors alike.Feel free to request a complimentary sample copy or view a summary of the report @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/27300/ Global Cider Market Trends 2025: Health-Forward Choices, LNA Boom, and Flavor Innovation Driving GrowthHealth and Wellness Revolution Driving Cider Market Growth: Global cider market is witnessing a surge in demand for better-for-your alcoholic beverages, including gluten-free, low-sugar, and fruit-based ciders. This health-focused trend is reshaping market size, share, demand, and forecast, attracting premium-focused and wellness-conscious consumers worldwide.Booming Low and No-Alcohol (LNA) Cider Segment: Rising mindful drinking and sober-curious movements are propelling low-alcohol and non-alcoholic cider options, expanding consumption occasions and engaging younger, health-conscious demographics. This shift strengthens market growth, competitive positioning, and consumer adoption trends across global regions.Flavor Innovation and Diversification Transforming Consumer Preferences: From fruit-flavored ciders and tropical blends to hybrid rosé, hopped, and botanical-infused ciders, the market is embracing innovative flavors. These developments drive premiumization, consumer engagement, and competitive differentiation, opening new avenues for market opportunities, demand growth, and global expansion.Global Cider Market Developments 2025: Strategic Acquisitions, Sustainability, and Flavor Innovation Driving GrowthOn Dec 20, 2023, Palo Alto Networks acquired Cider Security, enhancing application security and supply chain protection. This strategic move underscores technology-driven innovation and market resilience, influencing global cider market trends, competitive positioning, and forecasted growth.During National Cider Month 2024, Schilling Cider highlighted eco-friendly production, sustainable sourcing, and Pacific Northwest apple utilization, driving premiumization, market demand, and brand loyalty in the global cider industry.In Apr 2024, Fenceline Cider earned recognition at the New York International Cider Competition for unique fruit blends, French oak fermentation, and premium cider offerings. This trend emphasizes consumer adoption, flavor diversification, and competitive growth opportunities worldwide.On Dec 14, 2024, the American Cider Association (ACA) announced CiderCon 2024, promoting cider’s agricultural heritage and storytelling strategies. Events like these drive brand engagement, market expansion, and rising demand, highlighting key global cider market trends and growth prospects.Cider Market Competitive Landscape:Palo Alto Networks’ Cider Security acquisition boosts innovation, competitive positioning, and resilience, shaping global cider market trends and forecast growth.Schilling Cider leverages eco-friendly production, PNW partnerships, and premium quality to enhance consumer engagement and global market share.Fenceline Cider’s unique blends, French oak fermentation, and premium offerings cater to evolving preferences, market demand, and differentiation opportunities.ACA’s CiderCon 2024 celebrates cider heritage, storytelling, and engagement, strengthening brand visibility, market expansion, and global demand trends.Europe and North America Lead Global Cider Market Growth: Craft, Premium, and RTD Ciders Fuel Consumer DemandEurope continues to dominate the global cider market, led by the UK, Spain, and Belgium. Fueled by craft cider, premium offerings, fruit-flavored variants, gluten-free, and organic ciders, the region’s rich tradition and innovative portfolio drive market growth, consumer engagement, competitive advantage, and forecast opportunities.North America is poised for the highest CAGR in the global cider market, driven by rising demand for hard cider, sparkling cider, and RTD cider. Leading brands like Angry Orchard, Bold Rock, 2 Towns, and Ace strengthen retail penetration, brand visibility, premiumization trends, and market share expansion, solidifying the region’s growth momentum.Cider Market, Key Players:Anheuser-Busch Companies LLC (Missouri, U.S)The Boston Beer Company (Boston, United States)Angry Orchard (Walden, New York)Smith & Forge (Massachusetts, United States)Woodchuck (Middlebury, VT)Seattle Cider Company (Seattle, Washington)Asahi Premium Beverages(Victoria, Austria)Aston Manor (Birmingham, United Kingdom)C&C Group plc (United Kingdom)Halewood (London, United Kingdom)Celtic Marches Beverages Ltd (Worcestershire, United Kingdom)Armagh Cider Company (Craigavon, United Kingdom)Cider Ireland (Tipperary, Ireland)Carlsberg Breweries A/S (Denmark, Europe)Carlton & United Breweries (Victoria, Australia)Distell Group Limited (Stellenbosch, South Africa) Asia PacificHeineken UK Limited (China) Rekorderlig Cider (Vimmerby, Sweden)Kopparberg Brewery (Kopparberg, Sweden)Thatchers Cider (Somerset, United Kingdom)Westons Cider (Herefordshire, United Kingdom)Aspall Cyder Ltd. (Suffolk, United Kingdom)Bulmers / HP Bulmer (Hereford, United Kingdom)SONOMA CIDER (California, United States)Blake’s Hard Cider Co. (Michigan, United States)Bold Rock Hard Cider (Virginia & North Carolina, U.S.)2 Towns Ciderhouse (Oregon, United States)ACE Cider (California Cider Co.) (Sebastopol, California, U.S.)Good George Brewing (Hamilton, New Zealand)Saigon Cider (Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam)Kirin Holdings (Mercian Cider Division) (Tokyo, Japan)Strategic Growth Drivers and Flavor Innovations Shaping the Global Cider Market | Forecast 2025–2032• Health-Conscious Trends: Rising consumer preference for gluten-free, low-sugar, and organic ciders is driving demand for better-for-you alcoholic beverages.• Flavor Innovation & Diversification: Brands are introducing fruit blends, tropical infusions, hybrid rosé, and botanical ciders to cater to evolving consumer tastes.• Premiumization & Craft Growth: Small-batch, artisanal, and limited-edition ciders are expanding, boosting brand differentiation and consumer loyalty.• Sustainability & Ethical Production: Eco-friendly sourcing and production practices are becoming key differentiators, appealing to conscious consumers worldwide.• Retail & E-Commerce Expansion: Online stores, hypermarkets, and convenience outlets are widening distribution, enhancing accessibility and global reach.• Low & No-Alcohol (LNA) Segment: Mindful drinking and sober-curious movements are fueling demand for low- and non-alcoholic ciders across multiple consumption occasions.FAQs:What is the projected value of the global cider market by 2032?Ans: Global Cider Market is projected to reach USD 26.91 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2025 to 2032.What are the key drivers fueling global cider market growth?Ans: Growth is driven by craft, flavoured, organic, and premium ciders, health-conscious consumption, flavor innovation, urbanization, e-commerce expansion, and sustainable production practices.Which regions dominate the global cider market?Ans: Europe remains dominant led by the UK, Spain, and Belgium, while North America is set to achieve the highest CAGR, fueled by hard, sparkling, and RTD ciders.What are the main challenges facing the global cider market?Ans: Key challenges include RTD beverage competition, market saturation in mature regions, evolving consumer preferences, and regulatory or supply chain constraints.Who are the leading players in the global cider market?Ans: Major players include Anheuser-Busch, Angry Orchard, Kopparberg, Thatchers Cider, ACE Cider, Bold Rock, Aspall, and Schilling Cider, driving competitive positioning and innovation worldwide.Analyst Perspective:As a third-party perspective, the global cider sector is showing strong growth potential, fueled by increasing consumer demand for craft, flavored, organic, and premium ciders. Analysts note that strategic acquisitions, flavor innovation, and sustainability initiatives are reshaping competitive dynamics. Expanding retail and e-commerce channels offer promising opportunities, while leading players continue investing in brand differentiation and enhanced consumer engagement globally.Related Reports:Cider Packaging Market: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-cider-packaging-market/27241/ Apple Cider Vinegar Market: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-apple-cider-vinegar-market/98303/ Maximize Market Research launches a subscription platform for continuous access to global market insights and analysis @ https://www.mmrstatistics.com/ About UsMaximize Market Research is one of the fastest-growing market research and business consulting firms serving clients globally. Our revenue impact and focused growth-driven research initiatives make us a proud partner of majority of the Fortune 500 companies. We have a diversified portfolio and serve a variety of industries such as IT & telecom, chemical, food & beverage, aerospace & defense, healthcare and others.MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.2nd Floor, Navale IT park Phase 3,Pune Banglore Highway, NarhePune, Maharashtra 411041, India.+91 9607365656sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.