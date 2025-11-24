Shrimps Market Size Worth USD 90.48 Billion by 2032 | Share, Trends, Demand, Forecast, and Competitive Analysis

Shrimps Market

The shrimps market is growing steadily, driven by rising seafood demand, expanding aquaculture, and increasing consumption of ready-to-eat shrimp products.

Global Shrimps Market surges with sustainable aquaculture innovations and rising demand, insights revealed by Maximize Market Research spark industry curiosity!” — Dharti Raut

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Shrimps Market size was valued at USD 48.16 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach nearly USD 90.48 Billion by 2032, growing at a robust CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.Global Shrimps Market Outlook 2025-2032: Rising Demand, Sustainable Aquaculture, and Lucrative Growth Opportunities Driving Market Size, Share, Trends, and Competitive AdvantageGlobal Shrimps Market Report 2025 provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, size, and forecasts through 2032. The industry is witnessing robust growth driven by rising global demand for healthy, protein-rich seafood and advancements in sustainable aquaculture. Increasing adoption of innovative breeding techniques, disease management solutions, and value-added shrimp products is transforming the market landscape. Explore How Sustainable Aquaculture and Innovation Are Shaping 2032 Shrimps Market.Shrimps Market is growing fast as producers adopt advanced breeding techniques, eco-friendly aquaculture practices, and value-added shrimp products to meet rising global demand, enhance efficiency, and attract health-conscious, protein-focused consumers worldwide.Key Drivers Fueling the Global Shrimps Market Growth: Rising Demand, Advanced Aquaculture, and Lucrative OpportunitiesGlobal Shrimps Market is witnessing robust growth, fueled by rising global demand and evolving consumer preferences toward healthy, protein-rich seafood. Technological advancements in shrimp aquaculture, including enhanced breeding, disease management, and optimized feed formulation, are significantly boosting production efficiency. Market size, share, trends, demand, forecast, and competitive analysis highlight lucrative growth opportunities for industry leaders worldwide.Challenges Restraining the Global Shrimps Market: Environmental Risks, Disease Outbreaks, and Regulatory HurdlesGlobal Shrimps Market faces challenges from environmental concerns, disease outbreaks such as Early Mortality Syndrome (EMS) and White Spot Syndrome Virus (WSSV), and stringent regulatory compliance. Price volatility, labor issues, and social sustainability further influence market dynamics. Adopting sustainable aquaculture practices, ethical sourcing, and cutting-edge technology can mitigate risks and unlock long-term growth potential, positively impacting market size, share, trends, and forecast.Lucrative Opportunities in the Global Shrimps Market: Rising Demand, Sustainable Aquaculture, and High-Profit PotentialGlobal Shrimps Market remain immense as global seafood consumption surges. Farmed shrimp production, driven by innovative aquaculture techniques, expanding exports, and environmentally responsible practices, is poised to elevate market size, share, trends, demand, and forecast. Strategic investments, value-added products, and sustainable solutions promise strong competitive advantages and high-profit potential for industry stakeholders worldwide.Global Shrimps Market Segmentation: Fresh Shrimp and Whiteleg Shrimp Driving Size, Share, Trends, and ForecastGlobal Shrimps Market is witnessing dynamic growth, strategically segmented by product type, species, application, and distribution channel, providing crucial insights for investors and industry leaders. Fresh shrimp dominates the product segment, while Whiteleg Shrimp leads the species category due to its adaptability, high yield, and global demand. This trend is significantly boosting Shrimps Market size, share, trends, demand, and forecast worldwide.Explosive Growth in Value-Added and Convenience Shrimp Products: Busy lifestyles are fueling demand for frozen, pre-cooked, peeled, and breaded shrimp, with innovations in packaging, flavor, and ready-to-cook options enhancing consumer appeal. These developments are accelerating market growth, trends, and competitive advantages in the global Shrimps Market.Technological Innovations Driving Sustainable Aquaculture: Advancements such as Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS), biofloc technology, AI-powered monitoring, and automated feeding systems are improving production efficiency, disease management, and environmental sustainability. These innovations are shaping Shrimps Market trends, size, share, forecast, and long-term growth potential.Global Shrimps Market Key Developments 2024-2025: Sustainable Farming, Innovative Technology, and High-Impact Investments Driving GrowthThai Union Group (Thailand): On 8 May 2025, Thai Union secured a landmark USD 150 million Blue Loan from the ADB, turbocharging sustainable shrimp sourcing and reinforcing its SeaChange2030 climate vision.Charoen Pokphand Foods (Thailand): In March 2024, CP Foods earned Antibiotic‑Free Certification by SGS for seven of its shrimp farms, driving innovation in clean, responsible shrimp production.Minh Phu Seafood Corporation (Vietnam): In May 2024, Minh Phu revolutionized its aquaculture by launching MPBiO technology, boosting sustainable shrimp farming while cutting costs dramatically.Asia Pacific Leads Growth While North America and Emerging Markets Show Dynamic OpportunitiesAsia Pacific Shrimps Market is emerging as the fastest-growing and dominant region, driven by rising populations, increasing disposable incomes, and evolving seafood consumption trends. Surging demand for sustainably sourced, traceable, and eco-labeled shrimp, along with the rising popularity of value-added and convenience shrimp products, is fueling imports, with China leading global growth. These dynamic trends highlight significant Shrimps Market size, share, demand, trends, forecast, and competitive opportunities.North America Shrimps Market remains steady, though Q1 imports showed a slight decline due to changing consumer preferences. The United States continues to rely on high-quality shrimp imports from India and Thailand, while Canada experienced a modest 2.6% supply dip to China. This evolving landscape presents substantial market growth, competitive advantages, and forecast-driven opportunities for global shrimp producers and exporters.Leading Shrimps key players include:Asia-Pacific:Thai Union Group (Thailand)Charoen Pokphand Foods (Thailand)Minh Phu Seafood Corporation (Vietnam)Nissui Group (Japan)Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatic Products (China)Godrej Agrovet Limited (India)Devi Seafoods (India)North America:Clearwater Seafoods (Canada)High Liner Foods (Canada)Red Chamber Group (Canada)CenSea (United States)American Seafoods (United States)Pacific Seafood (United States)SeaPak Shrimp & Seafood Co. (United States)Europe:Royal Greenland (Denmark)Pescanova (Spain)Lerøy Seafood Group (Norway)South America:Omarsa (Ecuador)Songa (Ecuador)Camanor Produtos Marinhos (Brazil)Camanchaca (Chile)Australis Seafoods (Chile)Strategic Growth Drivers and Technological Advancements Shaping the Global Shrimps Market | Forecast 2025–2032♦ Rising Global Demand: Increasing health consciousness and the surge in protein-rich diets are driving higher consumption of shrimp worldwide, boosting demand for fresh, frozen, and value-added shrimp products.♦ Sustainable Aquaculture Expansion: Advanced shrimp farming techniques—including Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS), biofloc technology, and eco-friendly feed formulations—are improving production efficiency and environmental sustainability.♦ Technological Innovations: AI-powered monitoring, automated feeding systems, and disease management technologies are enhancing shrimp yield, quality, and traceability across global supply chains.♦ Value-Added & Convenience Products Growth: Busy lifestyles are fueling demand for pre-cooked, peeled, breaded, and ready-to-cook shrimp, expanding market share for high-quality convenience offerings.♦ Regional Market Surge: Asia Pacific leads global growth, driven by rising populations, increasing disposable incomes, and evolving seafood preferences, while North America and emerging markets show dynamic export opportunities.♦ Premiumization & Export Expansion: Rising consumer preference for sustainably sourced, traceable, and eco-labeled shrimp is stimulating investment in high-value shrimp products and competitive market positioning.FAQs:What is the projected size of the Global Shrimps Market by 2032?Ans: Global Shrimps Market is projected to reach USD 90.48 Billion by 2032, growing at a robust CAGR of 8.2% from 2025 to 2032.Which regions are driving growth in the Shrimps Market?Ans: Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing and dominant region due to rising populations, increasing disposable incomes, and high demand for sustainably sourced, value-added shrimp products.What are the key trends shaping the Global Shrimps Market?Ans: Rising demand for healthy, protein-rich shrimp, growth in value-added and convenience products, and technological innovations in sustainable aquaculture are driving market size, share, trends, and forecast opportunities.Analyst Perspective:Industry experts observe that the Global Shrimps Market is witnessing strong momentum, fueled by rising health-conscious consumption, advanced sustainable aquaculture techniques, and growing demand for value-added shrimp products. 