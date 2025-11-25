Soluxe Introduces Integrated Med Spa and Salon Services for Personalized Client Care

At Soluxe, we believe personalized beauty and wellness should feel seamless,” said a Soluxe spokesperson.” — Danielle J

CUCAMONGA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soluxe, a luxury salon and med spa located in Rancho Cucamonga, continues to provide a broad range of beauty and wellness services designed for modern men and women. The business blends salon care with regenerative therapies and aesthetic treatments in one setting, offering clients personalized options across multiple specialties.Soluxe's med spa services include injectables, vampire facials, PDO threads, and weight loss treatments. These non-surgical procedures are performed with the intention of delivering long-lasting results with minimal downtime. Clients can also access regenerative therapy options such as stem cell therapy, known for supporting the body’s natural repair processes.In addition to med spa care, Soluxe provides salon services that include dimensional coloring, balayage, updos, haircuts, extensions, and premium hair treatments. Bridal services are also available for those preparing for weddings or other special events.Weight management solutions are offered through HCG protocols, B12 shots, Lipo-Stat injections, and appetite suppressants. Clients may also choose from various vitamin IV drips aimed at supporting overall wellness. All treatments are administered with consideration of individual needs and goals.Soluxe offers bundled services and monthly specials to support ongoing care and affordability for clients.About Soluxe: Soluxe is a luxury salon and med spa in Rancho Cucamonga, California, offering aesthetic services, regenerative therapies, salon treatments, and wellness support. The business focuses on delivering a personalized experience for clients seeking both beauty and wellness care.

