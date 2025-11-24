GMR Transcription Celebrates 10 Million Minutes as a Leading Women-Owned Human Transcription Company

The women-owned, U.S.-based transcription firm marks 10 million minutes transcribed, showcasing its commitment to accuracy, security, and human expertise.

Quality and confidentiality demand human expertise and our team at GMR Transcription continues to set the bar for both.” — Beth Worthy, Co-founder & President, GMR Transcription

TUSTIN, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GMR Transcription , a proudly women-owned leader in 100% U.S.-based human transcription services , has reached a significant milestone: over 10 million minutes transcribed. This achievement underscores the company's continued growth, steadfast commitment to accuracy and security, and its enduring role as a trusted partner for clients across industries.Since 2004, GMR Transcription has set itself apart by prioritizing a fully human approach. Every transcript, whether from legal proceedings, academic research, business discussions, or podcasts, is crafted by trained U.S.-based transcriptionists who deliver precise, context-rich results. Collectively, GMR Transcription’s transcriptionists have dedicated approximately 50 million hours to delivering high-quality, reliable documentation for clients nationwide."Reaching 10 million minutes is more than a number; it's a reflection of the trust our clients place in us and the dedication of our incredible team," said Beth Worthy, Co-founder and President of GMR Transcription. "As a women-owned business, we take pride in leading with integrity, inclusivity, and excellence, ensuring every transcript meets the highest standards of accuracy and confidentiality."Key Highlights of GMR Transcription's Achievement:● 10 Million Minutes Transcribed: Representing millions of conversations, interviews, and meetings preserved with accuracy and care.● 100% Human, U.S.-Based Transcription: No AI, no shortcuts, just real professionals ensuring reliable, context-rich transcripts.● Industry-Wide Expertise: Trusted by legal, academic, business, insurance, and media clients nationwide.● Uncompromising Security: Strict data protection protocols safeguard sensitive information at every step.● Women-Owned & Operated: A testament to diversity, leadership, and the power of women in business innovation.GMR Transcription continues to expand its services to meet clients' evolving needs, including faster turnaround times, multilingual support, and specialized industry transcription solutions. With a foundation built on accuracy, confidentiality, and the human touch, the company remains committed to setting the gold standard for professional transcription in the U.S.About GMR TranscriptionFounded in 2004, GMR Transcription provides 100% human, U.S.-based transcription, proofreading, and professional translation services across legal, business, academic, and insurance sectors. Known for its precision, confidentiality, and contextual understanding, GMR Transcription helps clients transform audio, video, and text into actionable documentation they can trust.

