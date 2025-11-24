Performance Electrical Completes Major Installation for New Lion Exhibit at Zoo Atlanta

Performance Electrical Contractors, LLC is proud to announce the successful completion of a significant electrical installation at Zoo Atlanta.

CONYERS, GA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Performance Electrical Contractors, LLC is proud to announce the successful completion of a significant electrical installation at Zoo Atlanta. The company was selected to provide power for the highly anticipated new Lion Exhibit and the Lion Exhibit viewing area, marking the first project Performance Electrical has been awarded at this renowned location.As part of the scope of the project, Performance Electrical installed electrical systems to support the various exhibits and visitor areas of the zoo. This high-profile project presented a unique challenge, with the installation requiring precise planning and coordination. Navigating to and from the job site while managing the presence of zoo guests was a key consideration throughout the process."We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to work on this project with Zoo Atlanta," said Sarah Benefield, president of Performance Electrical. "It was a great honor to contribute to a new addition that will enhance the visitor experience at such a well-known institution. This project also highlights our capability to handle complex and high-visibility projects with professionalism and expertise."The Lion Exhibit and viewing area, which is expected to be a major attraction, required seamless electrical integration to ensure the safety and comfort of both the animals and visitors. Performance Electrical’s involvement has further cemented the company's reputation as a reliable partner for large-scale commercial projects.About Performance Electrical: Performance Electrical is a commercial and industrial electrical contracting firm based in Conyers, GA. With a focus on providing high-quality electrical services for businesses across Metro Atlanta and the Southeast, Performance Electrical has earned a reputation for precision, professionalism, and exceptional service. The company proudly serves diverse sectors of the industry, from office buildings and healthcare facilities to aviation and municipal projects.For more information visit us at https://www.performanceelectricalllc.com/ Contact Information:Address: 2195 Eastview Parkway Suite 103City: ConyersState: GAZip Code: 30013Phone: (770) 525-5937Email: info@performanceelectrical.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.