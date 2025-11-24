Pool Tables Market Expected to Surpass $291.6 Million by 2028 with a Robust 5.4% CAGR From 2021-2028

The pool tables market size is expected to reach $291.6 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Pool Tables Market by Type, Material, End Use and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028," the pool tables market size is expected to reach $291.6 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11642 Pool is similar to games such as billiards and snooker. It is a cue sport played on a table with six pockets. It requires ball and table to play. Pool is commonly referred to as "billiards" in most parts of the world, similar to how "bowling" is commonly used to refer to the sport of ten-pin bowling. There are also hybrid games that combine pool and carom billiards elements, such as American four-ball billiards, bottle pool, cowboy pool, and English billiards.A pool table may be a bounded rectangular table used for cue sports. Within the era, all pool tables, whether for carom, billiards, pool, pyramid, or snooker, have a flat surface made from quarried slate that's covered with cloth and surrounded by rubber cushions, with the whole thing elevated above the ground. Pool tables are used for specific sports, and different-sized billiard balls are used on these table types.Pool tables with 12 feet by 6 feet in size, are gaining momentum as a result of their growing popularity in schools and other similar settings. Clubs and pool clubs are looking for full-size pool tables with dimensions of 11 feet and 8.5 crawls by 5 feet and 10 creeps. Many families own a pool table and encourage their children to learn how to play at a young age. Private, clubs, sports specialists, and foundations are some of the places where pool tables are used. The pool table market has seen a surge of interest as a result of clubs. Sport experts are also showing an interest.The market is segmented on the basis of type, material, end use, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized as American pool table and British pool table. As per material, it is divided into slate pool table, wooden pool table, metallic pool table and rubber pool table. Based on end use, the pool tables market is segmented as residential, commercial and professional. According to distribution channel, it is divided into hypermarkets & supermarkets, departmental stores, specialty stores, and online sales channel. Region-wise, the pool tables market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐤 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/c64997a8a4bf66672947c00c9dde13e7 Various types of pool tables available in the market include snooker tables, English billiards tables, carom billiards tables, and acrylic pool tables.By type, the American pool tables segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020, as in Europe, the most popular pool table is the American pool table. The reason for this is that the table is larger in size and dimension than a British pool table. By material, the slate pool tables segment held the largest market share as the performance of a slate pool table is its most significant advantage. Because the ball roll is perfect, slate pool tables are used at all professional pool and snooker tournaments around the world.Based on end use, the professional segment garnered the highest pool tables market share as pool tables are used in various leagues and tournaments. Depending on the distribution channel, the specialty stores segment led the market, owing to availability of large variety of pool tables in these stores.The increased number of grassroot programs in schools, colleges, and clubs is one of the major factors driving the global pool tables market sales. Pool table demand is expected to rise as a result of the widespread popularity of cue sports and other recreational activities, as well as the numerous associations that promote the sport. As a result, the pool table market will be driven by an increase in demand for recreational activities during the forecast period.The cost of raw materials used to make pool tables, such as slate, wood, and cloth, is high, which influences the price of the finished product. Furthermore, most pool tables market suppliers and manufacturers charge additional fees for shipping and installation, which enhances the pool table prices for the customer. The high cost of manufacturing a pool table will hinder the pool tables market growth.Pool tables market demand is expected to rise due to the strong penetration of cue sports and other recreational activities as well as presence of numerous associations promoting the sport. Pool tables market demand is expected to rise due to the strong penetration of cue sports and other recreational activities as well as presence of numerous associations promoting the sport. Favorable support from various governing bodies, such as the U.S. Billiard Association (USBA), is driving the demand for pool tables.

