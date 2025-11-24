Multichain AI-NFT Platform Colle AI (COLLE) Deploys Autonomous Blueprint Engine for Instant Asset Structuring

Discover the future of digital art with Colle AI's innovative NFT platform.

New AI-driven engine accelerates design-to-deployment workflows with automated asset modeling across chains

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colle AI (COLLE), the multichain AI-powered NFT creation platform, has deployed its new Autonomous Blueprint Engine, an advanced system designed to deliver instant asset structuring for creators across the Web3 ecosystem. This intelligent engine automates foundational asset modeling, enabling faster design, cleaner architecture, and seamless preparation for multichain deployment.The Autonomous Blueprint Engine leverages adaptive AI to automatically map NFT components—including metadata, visual layers, and functional parameters—into structured blueprints ready for cross-chain publishing. This dramatically reduces setup time, allowing creators to transition from concept to usable asset templates in seconds. The engine is optimized for consistent performance across Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin, XRP, and BNB Chain, ensuring creators can scale outputs without fragmentation.By generating real-time asset structures, the system also supports iterative refinement, letting creators adjust components while maintaining blueprint stability. The automated logic increases precision and minimizes errors—making the engine valuable for artists, brands, and developers managing high-volume or complex digital asset production.“Innovation thrives when creators have intelligent systems that work ahead of them,” said J. King Kasr , Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. “The Autonomous Blueprint Engine gives Colle AI users instant structural foundations, allowing them to build and deploy multichain assets with unmatched speed and accuracy.”The launch of the Autonomous Blueprint Engine further solidifies Colle AI’s commitment to next-generation NFT infrastructure. By combining automated structuring with multichain intelligence, the platform continues delivering tools that support fast, scalable, and creator-first digital asset development.About Colle AIColle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

