AGII Releases Autonomous Verification Engine for High-Accuracy Smart Contract Assurance

AGII

The new verification engine delivers self-auditing intelligence to reduce errors and strengthen reliability across decentralized ecosystems.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE , SINGAPORE, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AGII , an AI-driven automation platform designed for decentralized infrastructure, has released an autonomous verification engine engineered to deliver high-accuracy smart contract assurance. This breakthrough introduces a self-auditing intelligence layer that validates, analyzes, and corrects smart contract behavior before execution—significantly improving trust, stability, and fault tolerance across Web3 systems.AGII’s autonomous verification engine evaluates contract logic in real time, scanning for vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and potential execution issues. By leveraging predictive modeling and adaptive learning, the engine identifies risks early and optimizes contract parameters automatically. This results in smoother execution, reduced failure rates, and enhanced security across DeFi platforms, governance systems, and multi-chain applications.The verification engine operates continuously, refining its assessments based on transaction outcomes, historical patterns, and emerging network conditions. This self-evolving capability ensures smart contracts maintain high performance and precision at scale, offering developers and enterprises a reliable foundation for complex or high-value operations.“Accuracy is the foundation of trust in Web3,” said J. King Kasr , Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. “AGII’s autonomous verification engine introduces a new era of contract intelligence—systems that audit themselves, adapt instantly, and deliver uncompromising execution integrity.”About AGIIAGII is an AI-powered platform focused on automating and enhancing the performance of decentralized applications. Through intelligent optimization and orchestration frameworks, AGII empowers Web3 developers to build adaptive, scalable, and autonomous systems.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.