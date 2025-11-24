LaborPress Announces 2026 Live Events Series Celebrating Union Leadership, Growth, and Solidarity
From union leaders to benefit fund administrators and trusted partners, every LaborPress event strengthens relationships, sparks new ideas, and celebrates the power of the labor community coming together.
Partner with LaborPress - America's #1 Labor News Source
LaborPress invites unions and vendors to attend, sponsor, or co-create 2026 live events that celebrate union leadership, members, and solidarity.
“Nothing replaces being in the room together,” said Neal Tepel, Founder and Publisher of LaborPress. “When union leaders, members, and partners sit at the same table, relationships deepen, ideas move faster, and we’re reminded why the labor movement is so vital to working families. Our 2026 events are designed to honor that spirit while opening the door for new partnerships.”
A Full Year of Union-Focused Events in 2026
LaborPress will host a yearlong calendar of 2026 events that highlight key sectors and themes across the labor movement, including healthcare workers, trustees and benefit funds, women’s leadership, building trades, uniformed services, educators, municipal and parks workers, hospitality and gaming, transportation and utilities, entertainment, and more. The schedule also features signature awards programs recognizing apprentices, frontline heroes, and outstanding union leaders.
These gatherings range from intimate leadership luncheons to large-scale awards events and conferences—each designed to:
• Spotlight the contributions of union members and leaders
• Foster networking and collaboration across unions and industries
• Connect unions with vendors who share their values and support their missions
For Unions: Attend, Partner, and Nominate
LaborPress is inviting unions, benefit funds, and labor-aligned organizations to:
• Register to attend upcoming 2026 events and bring leaders, stewards, and members into the room
• Partner with LaborPress to produce your own event—from concept to execution, including:
o Event design, logistics, and coordination
o Agenda and program development
o Advertising and promotion across LaborPress channels
o Sponsor cultivation and management
o On-site media coverage and post-event storytelling
• Nominate members for 2026 LaborPress awards, including recognition for emerging leaders, apprentices, frontline heroes, and long-serving champions of the labor movement
“Many unions don’t have the time or internal staff to plan and promote events at the level their members deserve,” said Kerri O’Brien, Executive Director of Strategy and Growth at LaborPress. “We act as a full-service partner—handling event coordination, marketing, sponsors, and media coverage—so unions can focus on what matters most: celebrating their members and advancing their mission.”
For Vendors: Sponsor and Stand Out
Values-aligned vendors are invited to sponsor LaborPress events and meet union decision-makers where relationships are built—face to face. Sponsorship opportunities can include:
• Branded visibility at events, in programs, and across digital and print channels
• Thought-leadership opportunities such as panels, fireside chats, or featured remarks
• Inclusion in video interviews, photo coverage, and follow-up editorial content
• Direct access to union leaders, benefit administrators, and member audiences
“Vendors who support working families want more than ad space—they want meaningful engagement,” said Darren Yelin, Executive Director of Business Development at LaborPress. “Our live events put them in conversation with the union leaders and members they aim to serve, while our media coverage extends that impact long after the event is over.”
Don’t Miss Out: Claim Your 2026 LaborPress Event and Sponsorship Today
LaborPress is now accepting:
• Registrations from unions and organizations who wish to attend 2026 events
• Sponsorship inquiries from vendors ready to connect with union leaders and members
• Nominations for union members and leaders to be honored at LaborPress award ceremonies in 2026
To explore attendance, sponsorship, custom event management, or award nominations, visit www.laborpress.org and click on the Events section, or contact:
Darren Yelin, Executive Director of Business Development
646-522-2420 · darren@laborpress.org
Kerri O’Brien, Executive Director of Strategy and Growth
602-316-3267 · kerri@laborpress.org
LaborPress looks forward to celebrating the people, partnerships, and progress that keep the labor movement strong—live and in person—throughout 2026.
LaborPress Union Leadership Awards Nov. 19, 2025
