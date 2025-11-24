LaborPress Announces 2026 Live Events Series Celebrating Union Leadership, Growth, and Solidarity

From union leaders to benefit fund administrators and trusted partners, every LaborPress event strengthens relationships, sparks new ideas, and celebrates the power of the labor community coming together. LaborPress - The Voice of Labor - 15 Years and Counting Partner with LaborPress - America's #1 Labor News Source

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an increasingly virtual world, LaborPress is doubling down on the power of in-person events to bring union leaders, members, families, and values-aligned vendors together. Through live luncheons, awards ceremonies, conferences, and sector-focused gatherings, LaborPress events celebrate the leadership, growth, and solidarity that fuel the labor movement—and create real opportunities for connection and collaboration.“Nothing replaces being in the room together,” said Neal Tepel, Founder and Publisher of LaborPress. “When union leaders, members, and partners sit at the same table, relationships deepen, ideas move faster, and we’re reminded why the labor movement is so vital to working families. Our 2026 events are designed to honor that spirit while opening the door for new partnerships.”A Full Year of Union-Focused Events in 2026LaborPress will host a yearlong calendar of 2026 events that highlight key sectors and themes across the labor movement, including healthcare workers, trustees and benefit funds, women’s leadership, building trades, uniformed services, educators, municipal and parks workers, hospitality and gaming, transportation and utilities, entertainment, and more. The schedule also features signature awards programs recognizing apprentices, frontline heroes, and outstanding union leaders.These gatherings range from intimate leadership luncheons to large-scale awards events and conferences—each designed to:• Spotlight the contributions of union members and leaders• Foster networking and collaboration across unions and industries• Connect unions with vendors who share their values and support their missionsFor Unions: Attend, Partner, and NominateLaborPress is inviting unions, benefit funds, and labor-aligned organizations to:• Register to attend upcoming 2026 events and bring leaders, stewards, and members into the room• Partner with LaborPress to produce your own event—from concept to execution, including:o Event design, logistics, and coordinationo Agenda and program developmento Advertising and promotion across LaborPress channelso Sponsor cultivation and managemento On-site media coverage and post-event storytelling• Nominate members for 2026 LaborPress awards, including recognition for emerging leaders, apprentices, frontline heroes, and long-serving champions of the labor movement“Many unions don’t have the time or internal staff to plan and promote events at the level their members deserve,” said Kerri O’Brien, Executive Director of Strategy and Growth at LaborPress. “We act as a full-service partner—handling event coordination, marketing, sponsors, and media coverage—so unions can focus on what matters most: celebrating their members and advancing their mission.”For Vendors: Sponsor and Stand OutValues-aligned vendors are invited to sponsor LaborPress events and meet union decision-makers where relationships are built—face to face. Sponsorship opportunities can include:• Branded visibility at events, in programs, and across digital and print channels• Thought-leadership opportunities such as panels, fireside chats, or featured remarks• Inclusion in video interviews, photo coverage, and follow-up editorial content• Direct access to union leaders, benefit administrators, and member audiences“Vendors who support working families want more than ad space—they want meaningful engagement,” said Darren Yelin, Executive Director of Business Development at LaborPress. “Our live events put them in conversation with the union leaders and members they aim to serve, while our media coverage extends that impact long after the event is over.”Don’t Miss Out: Claim Your 2026 LaborPress Event and Sponsorship TodayLaborPress is now accepting:• Registrations from unions and organizations who wish to attend 2026 events• Sponsorship inquiries from vendors ready to connect with union leaders and members• Nominations for union members and leaders to be honored at LaborPress award ceremonies in 2026To explore attendance, sponsorship, custom event management, or award nominations, visit www.laborpress.org and click on the Events section, or contact:Darren Yelin, Executive Director of Business Development646-522-2420 · darren@laborpress.orgKerri O’Brien, Executive Director of Strategy and Growth602-316-3267 · kerri@laborpress.orgLaborPress looks forward to celebrating the people, partnerships, and progress that keep the labor movement strong—live and in person—throughout 2026.

