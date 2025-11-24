Sidewalk Juice Opens Second Sacramento International Airport Location

Sidewalk Juice SMF $2 Promotion

Fresh smoothies, juices, breakfast bowls and toasts are ready to be enjoyed by busy travelers

As someone who started this company by experimenting with juices that made me feel better during long workdays, it’s incredibly meaningful to see travelers discover us in airports.” — Jason Nazzal, Founder of Sidewalk Juice.

SACRAMENTO , CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sidewalk Juice , the Bay Area–born smoothie and juice bar known for its fresh, functional, and fan-favorite menu, is expanding again—this time with a second location at Sacramento International Airport (SMF) located in Concourse A. The opening marks another milestone in the brand’s rapid airport growth and gives holiday travelers a lighter, healthier alternative during the busiest travel season of the year.Since debuting in San Francisco, Sidewalk Juice has become a regional go-to for made-to-order smoothies, cold-pressed juices, bowls, and toasts crafted with real ingredients. Signature creations like the Blueberry Almond Smoothie, Green Energy, and Avocado Toast have earned a cult following from travelers discovering the brand on the go and locals who return again and again.A Holiday Travel Boost for Wellness-Minded Guests“As someone who started this company by experimenting with juices that made me feel better during long workdays, it’s incredibly meaningful to see travelers discover us in airports,” said Jason Nazzal, Founder of Sidewalk Juice. “The response has been amazing—people try us once during a layover or before a flight, then seek out our neighborhood locations when they get home. Opening our second SMF location during the holiday rush means more travelers can choose something fresh, lighter, and energizing instead of the usual airport options.”Sidewalk Juice continues to see strong performance from its airport locations, where travelers gravitate toward better-for-you food and beverages when on the move. The brand’s menu has become a standout for busy guests seeking clean ingredients without sacrificing flavor.Expanding Across Airports—With More to Come“Our goal is to keep growing in airports because the demand has been undeniable,” said Gus Daibis, CEO of Sidewalk Juice. “We’ve had tremendous success with customers discovering us while traveling—they try our Blueberry Almond, grab a Ginger shot, or pick up an Acai bowl, and instantly get what we’re about. Airports have been a key driver of that growth, and we’re just getting started.”A Fast-Growing Health-Forward BrandSidewalk Juice continues its expansion across Northern California with new openings in San Mateo and Burlingame, as well as additional airport locations in development. By the end of the year 11 Sidewalk Juice bars are open to customers, with plans to double its footprint within the next 12 months.From neighborhood storefronts to major travel hubs, Sidewalk Juice is redefining what fast-casual wellness can look like—and making it more accessible for travelers and locals alike. The company is currently offering a $2 coupon promotion for all neighborhood Sidewalk Juice bars.About Sidewalk JuiceFounded in San Francisco, Sidewalk Juice serves fresh smoothies, cold-pressed juices, and nourishing bowls, always made-to-order with real ingredients. From community storefronts to busy airport concourses, Sidewalk Juice makes better-for-you choices accessible, flavorful, and fun. With a growing list of award-winning locations across Northern California, the brand continues to fuel the future of health-conscious fast casual.Learn more: https://sidewalkjuice.com Instagram: @sidewalkjuice

