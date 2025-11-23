Grapeseed Oil – Top Global Industry Trends in 2026

Grapeseed Oil Market

Grapeseed oil demand accelerates as consumers shift to natural, plant-based cooking and skincare solutions, driving adoption across food and nutraceuticals.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global grapeseed oil market is projected to grow from USD 541.5 million in 2025 to USD 809.3 million by 2035, registering a CAGR of 4.1%. Rising demand across culinary, personal care, and nutraceutical applications is elevating its market value due to its rich antioxidant profile, vitamin E content, and plant-based origin.

Health-conscious consumers are increasingly choosing grapeseed oil for premium cooking and natural skincare, while manufacturers expand cold-pressing capacities to enhance purity. Although high extraction costs and raw material constraints tied to the wine industry pose challenges, steady movement toward clean-label and sustainable oils continues to support long-term market growth.

Food & Beauty Drive Market Expansion

Grapeseed oil consumption is strengthening in households, gourmet kitchens, and skincare brands. In food applications, its neutral flavor, high smoke point, and polyunsaturated fat content make it suitable for salad dressings, frying, baking, and fortified food products. Meanwhile, its anti-inflammatory and hydrating properties fuel demand in moisturizers, creams, serums, and hair oils. Growing awareness of natural wellness ingredients and rising disposable incomes in emerging economies further supports category growth.

Essential Market Highlights

• The market will expand from USD 541.5 million in 2025 to USD 809.3 million by 2035.

• Mechanical extraction accounts for 55.2% market share in 2025, driven by preference for minimally processed oils.

• Food and beverages represent 67.3% of demand in 2025, supported by culinary and fortified food applications.

• Key growth markets include North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe.

Mechanical Extraction Leads the Market

The mechanical process segment, including cold-pressing, is estimated to account for 55.2% of global revenue in 2025, driven by the rising demand for nutrient-rich, solvent-free oils. Mechanical extraction aligns with organic standards, clean-label claims, and growing consumer preference for less processed edible oils. Producers investing in advanced cold-press technologies achieve higher yields while preserving aroma, antioxidants, and vitamin E content, strengthening the premium value of mechanically extracted grapeseed oil.

Food & Beverage Segment Dominates Demand

The food & beverages segment is projected to contribute 67.3% of market value in 2025, supported by widespread use in cooking, premium packaged foods, and functional ingredients. Retail penetration is growing as consumers adopt heart-healthy diets and plant-based oils. Foodservice operators favor grapeseed oil for its high smoke point and neutral taste, while packaged goods manufacturers incorporate it into gourmet blends and fortified health products leveraging nutrition-driven marketing.

Key Market Drivers

• Preference for clean-label, plant-derived cooking and skincare oils

• Nutritional benefits including omega-6, antioxidants, and vitamin E

• Increased use in premium culinary products and fortified foods

• Rising adoption in natural cosmetics and hair care formulations

• Sustainability emphasis as it derives from winemaking byproducts

Market Challenges

• Limited raw material supply dependent on grape production

• Higher prices compared to commodity oils like canola and sunflower

• Restricted penetration in price-sensitive markets

Country-Level Market Outlook

China shows strong growth at a CAGR of 5.5%, supported by rising demand in herbal skincare and premium culinary applications. India, growing at 5.1%, benefits from rising awareness of plant-based cooking oils and increased access via e-commerce. In Germany, growth of 4.7% is driven by demand for organic edible oils and natural cosmetics. France expands at 4.3% due to abundant wine industry supply and premium culinary culture. The United Kingdom grows at 3.9%, supported by e-commerce and natural beauty trends, while the United States at 3.5% sees growth in nutraceuticals and gourmet dining. Brazil, expanding at 3.1%, relies on imports to meet premium oil demand, especially in the beauty care sector.

Competitive Landscape

The market includes global producers and regionally integrated wineries leveraging byproduct extraction. Notable companies include Tampieri Group, Borges Mediterranean Group, Gustav Heess GmbH, Olitalia S.R.L., Pietro Coricelli, Food & Vine, Inc., ConnOils LLC, Aromex Industry, Oilseeds International Ltd., Oleificio Salvadori, Sophim, Mazola, Jan K. Overweel Limited, and Mediaco Vrac.

Brands differentiate through:

• Cold-pressed extraction technologies

• Sustainability and organic certifications

• Premium packaging and culinary positioning

• Direct partnerships with wineries

• Expanding retail and e-commerce channels

