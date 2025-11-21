Louisville Man Sentenced as a Career Offender to 15 Years and 10 months in Federal Prison for Distribution of Methamphetamine

Louisville, KY – A Louisville man was sentenced on October 30, 2025, for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute it.

U.S. Attorney Kyle G. Bumgarner of the Western District of Kentucky, Special Agent in Charge Jim Scott of the DEA Louisville Field Division, Special Agent in Charge John Nokes of the ATF Louisville Field Division, and Chief Paul Humphrey of the Louisville Metro Police Department made the announcement.

According to court documents, Johnathan Hankins, 35, was sentenced to 15 years and 10 months in federal prison, followed by six years of supervised release, for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute it.

Hankins’ conviction stems from two instances in which he sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Jefferson County. On March 11, 2024, Hankins sold 444 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant. Again, on May 22, 2024, Hankins sold 212 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant. Each methamphetamine transaction was audio and video recorded. The total amount of methamphetamine from both of the controlled purchases was 656 grams. The methamphetamine was tested at the DEA laboratory, where it was confirmed to be methamphetamine.

Based upon his criminal history, Hankins was sentenced as a Career Offender. A defendant is a career offender if (1) the defendant was at least eighteen years old at the time the defendant committed the instant offense of conviction; (2) the instant offense of conviction is a felony that is either a crime of violence or a controlled substance offense; and (3) the defendant has at least two prior felony convictions of either a crime of violence or a controlled substance offense. Hankins had previously been convicted of the following felony offenses.

On or about October 27, 2010, in Jefferson Circuit Court, under Case Number 09-CR-2427, Hankins was convicted of robbery in the second degree.

On or about October 27, 2010, in Jefferson Circuit Court, under Case Number 09-CR-3555, Hankins was convicted of robbery in the second degree.

There is no parole in the federal system.

This case was investigated by the ATF, with assistance from the DEA Louisville Field Division and the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Erwin Roberts prosecuted the case.

This conviction is a part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETFs) and Project Safe Neighborhood (PSN).

