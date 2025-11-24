Spring 2026 Registration Underway at MDC Online for Bachelor’s and Certificate Programs

Spring 2026 registration is underway at MDC Online for RN to BSN, Leadership & Management Innovation, and Business certificates. Explore flexible programs.

These pathways offer students the ability to develop skills in healthcare, leadership, and business while accessing high-quality instruction from anywhere.” — Claudia Orrego, Director of MDC Online Support

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami Dade College Online (MDC Online) announces that Spring 2026 registration is currently underway for its fully online degree and certificate programs. This semester highlights several key offerings designed to support career advancement in high-demand fields, including the RN to BSN Bachelor of Science in Nursing, the Bachelor of Applied Science in Leadership and Management Innovation, and College Credit Certificate programs in Business Operations and Human Resources.

MDC Online provides students with flexible access to accredited academic pathways through interactive online learning. Courses are delivered via the Canvas learning platform and supported by faculty expertise, academic resources, and technology designed for a fully online experience.

“Our online programs are structured to meet the needs of today’s learners and the growing demands of the workforce,” said Claudia Orrego, Director of MDC Online Support. “These pathways offer students the ability to develop skills in healthcare, leadership, and business while accessing high-quality instruction from anywhere.”

The RN to BSN program strengthens nursing professionals’ clinical and leadership capabilities, while the Leadership and Management Innovation bachelor’s program prepares students for supervisory, administrative, and project leadership roles in a wide range of industries.

MDC Online’s College Credit Certificate programs offer focused training in business management and human resources, providing short-term academic credentials that also apply toward future degree completion.

Those exploring online learning opportunities for Spring 2026 can view full program details, degree pathways, and registration information at Online.MDC.edu.

About Miami Dade College Online

MDC Online offers students the flexibility to earn degrees and certificates from anywhere, on their schedule. With a wide variety of programs and courses taught by expert faculty, MDC Online empowers learners to pursue their educational and career aspirations while maintaining work-life balance and navigating today's economic challenges.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.