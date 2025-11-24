Giulio Nenna Debuts Cinematic Instrumental Single 'Puerta del Sol' From Forthcoming Album 'In My Past Lives'

Single cover for “Puerta del Sol”: Italian multiplatinum producer and composer Giulio Nenna on the shoreline with his signature red guitar, introducing his new cinematic instrumental single. One eye on the present, one eye on his ‘Mediterraneized’ past lives. Giulio Nenna with his red guitar in a vintage convertible, pictured for his new single “Puerta del Sol.”

Italian multiplatinum producer Giulio Nenna launches a cinematic instrumental solo project with “Puerta del Sol,” lead single from “In My Past Lives.”

MILAN, ITALY, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With “Puerta del Sol,” Italian multiplatinum producer, composer, and orchestra director Giulio Nenna opens a new artistic chapter, revealing a more intimate and cinematic side of his creative identity. Known for shaping contemporary Italian pop and collaborating with leading artists such as Irama, Rocco Hunt, Riccardo Cocchi, Francesca Michielin, and international orchestral ensembles, Nenna now steps into the spotlight as a solo instrumental artist with a project rooted in Mediterranean light, emotional clarity, and visual storytelling.Inspired by the sun-drenched streets and suspended stillness of Madrid, “Puerta del Sol” is a guitar-led journey that blends Spanish guitars, warm ambient textures, and Mediterranean melodies with the contemplative quiet of the desert. The composition recalls the timeless atmospheres of Hermanos Gutiérrez, Ennio Morricone, and Paco de Lucia while maintaining a distinctive sense of inner travel and personal rebirth.The track is the opening chapter of Nenna’s forthcoming album, “In My Past Lives,” slated for release in spring 2026 and introduced by four singles that will gradually unveil a new sonic landscape: minimalist, atmospheric, spiritual, and deeply Mediterranean. The album explores memory, identity, emotional archaeology, and the idea of artistic reincarnation, with each piece acting as a fragment of a past self-resurfacing through sound.Before this introspective turn, Nenna built a distinguished career as a producer, conductor and music director, earning more than 40 platinum certifications and conducting orchestras for RAI, the Sanremo Festival, and major live productions across Italy and Europe. His work as music director for VIVO Concerti, composer for Rockin’1000, and collaborator in film music with Rodeo Drive Productions informs a hybrid musical language where orchestral writing, pop sensibility, and modern minimalism meet.With “Puerta del Sol,” Nenna invites listeners into a slow, sunlit journey between memory and renewal, where every note carries both the warmth of a distant place and the promise of a new beginning - a declaration of artistic independence and the emergence of a distinct cinematic voice in the Mediterranean instrumental landscape.Press contactgiulio.nenna@gmail.com

Giulio Nenna - Puerta del Sol (Official Video)

